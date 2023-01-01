$CALL+ tax & licensing
Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram
519-649-2121
2022 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT - Heated Seats
Location
658 Wharncliffe Rd S #2, London, ON N6J 2N4
79,908KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10464615
- Stock #: DE0068
- VIN: 2C4RC1ZG7NR129368
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 79,908 KM
Vehicle Description
Practicality reigns supreme in this stunning Grand Caravan. This 2022 Chrysler Grand Caravan is fresh on our lot in London.
Enjoy the comfortable cabin experience and an elevated level of utility in this Chrysler Grand Caravan. It's designed to help keep you safely on the road, and comes loaded with a long list of advanced safety features. Whether you need ton's of practical space for family and friends or gear, the Chrysler Grand Caravan has room for it all.This van has 79,908 kms. It's brilliant black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 287HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Grand Caravan's trim level is SXT. Comfort meets convenience with heated seats, a heated steering wheel, remote start, a power liftgate, proximity keyless entry, and folding rear captain chairs that offer a lot of adjustment. Staying safely connected to the information and entertainment you want has never been easier with the Uconnect 5 infotainment system is enhanced with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and tons more connectivity features that make every drive a fun experience. All the style extends to the exterior with chrome trim, aluminum wheels, and the classic Grand Caravan lines that inspire confidence. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Power Sliding Doors, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Proximity Key.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RC1ZG7NR129368.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.forestcitydodge.ca/finance-center/
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Power Liftgate
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 65
Black grille w/chrome surround
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
REAR CAMERA
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Comfort
Climate Control
Interior air filtration
Dual front air conditioning zones
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Convenience
Proximity Key
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Rain sensing front wipers
Center Console: Partial with storage
Piano black center console trim
Trim
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Suspension
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Suspension class: Touring
Trailing arm rear suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
Wheel Width: 7
Manual Folding Third Row Seat
Leatherette steering wheel trim
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Rear spoiler: Lip
Tumble forward rear seats
60-40 Third Row Seat
1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
Right rear passenger door type: Sliding
Rear captain chairs
Left rear passenger door type: Sliding
Metal-look shift knob trim
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Electric power steering
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Coloured dash trim
Coloured door trim
Clock: In-radio display
Silver aluminum rims
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Rear Head Room: 1,006 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.4 L/100 km
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Front Head Room: 1,020 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 12.4 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 71 L
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,602 mm
Rear Leg Room: 992 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,045 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,622 mm
Manual child safety locks
Overall Width: 2,022 mm
Overall height: 1,777 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,723 kg
SiriusXM
Wheelbase: 3,089 mm
3rd Row Leg Room: 929 mm
3rd Row Head Room: 984 mm
Curb weight: 1,964 kg
Front Hip Room: 1,500 mm
3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,555 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,647 mm
Max cargo capacity: 3,979 L
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
Overall Length: 5,176 mm
3rd Row Hip Room: 1,258 mm
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Halogen aero-composite headlights
2 USB ports
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
UCONNECT 5
