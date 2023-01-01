2022 Dodge Grand Caravan

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 9 , 9 0 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 10464615

10464615 Stock #: DE0068

DE0068 VIN: 2C4RC1ZG7NR129368

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brilliant Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 79,908 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Sliding Doors Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Rear View Camera Heated Steering Wheel Remote Engine Start Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Ambient Lighting Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Manual front air conditioning Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Seating Heated Seats Exterior Daytime Running Lights Power Liftgate Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 65 Black grille w/chrome surround Safety Stability Control Side Airbag REAR CAMERA Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Comfort Climate Control Interior air filtration Dual front air conditioning zones Rear air conditioning with separate controls Convenience Proximity Key External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Rain sensing front wipers Center Console: Partial with storage Piano black center console trim Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Media / Nav / Comm Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Suspension Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front suspension stabilizer bar Strut front suspension Suspension class: Touring Trailing arm rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Rear quarter windows: Wiper park Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Power remote trunk release Wheel Width: 7 Manual Folding Third Row Seat Leatherette steering wheel trim Auxilliary transmission cooler Seatback storage: 2 Auxilliary engine cooler Rear door type: Power liftgate Rear spoiler: Lip Tumble forward rear seats 60-40 Third Row Seat 1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags Right rear passenger door type: Sliding Rear captain chairs Left rear passenger door type: Sliding Metal-look shift knob trim Video Monitor Location: Front Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Electric power steering Rear heat ducts with separate controls Driver and passenger knee airbags Coloured dash trim Coloured door trim Clock: In-radio display Silver aluminum rims Tires: Width: 235 mm Diameter of tires: 17.0" Rear Head Room: 1,006 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.4 L/100 km SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Front Head Room: 1,020 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 12.4 L/100 km Fuel Capacity: 71 L SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Rear Shoulder Room: 1,602 mm Rear Leg Room: 992 mm Front Leg Room: 1,045 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,622 mm Manual child safety locks Overall Width: 2,022 mm Overall height: 1,777 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,723 kg SiriusXM Wheelbase: 3,089 mm 3rd Row Leg Room: 929 mm 3rd Row Head Room: 984 mm Curb weight: 1,964 kg Front Hip Room: 1,500 mm 3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,555 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,647 mm Max cargo capacity: 3,979 L Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30 Overall Length: 5,176 mm 3rd Row Hip Room: 1,258 mm Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Halogen aero-composite headlights 2 USB ports Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring UCONNECT 5

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.