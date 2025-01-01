$19,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2022 Ford Bronco Sport
Outer Banks
2022 Ford Bronco Sport
Outer Banks
Location
South West Auto Group
55 Southdale Rd E, London, ON N6C 4X5
519-668-7111
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
181,500KM
VIN 3FMCR9C64NRD73844
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 181,500 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Exterior
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From South West Auto Group
2019 RAM 1500 Classic Express 4x4 Quad Cab 6'4" Box 172,266 KM $22,995 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Escape SEL 167,591 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
2022 Volkswagen Taos Trendline 113,311 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email South West Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
South West Auto Group
55 Southdale Rd E, London, ON N6C 4X5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-668-XXXX(click to show)
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing>
South West Auto Group
519-668-7111
2022 Ford Bronco Sport