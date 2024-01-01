Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>E450.7.3 ltr. V8.16 Ft.transit aluminum body with ramp,flat floor.blue tooth.chrome pkg.former daily rental.call john gower 519 455 7971 cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com</p>

2022 Ford E450

80,219 KM

Details Description Features

$44,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Ford E450

E-450 DRW 176" WB 16FT.TRANSIT BODY

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Ford E450

E-450 DRW 176" WB 16FT.TRANSIT BODY

Location

Bennett Auto Sales

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6

1-519-455-7971

  1. 1727375902
  2. 1727375901
  3. 1727375903
  4. 1727375904
  5. 1727375902
  6. 1727375902
  7. 1727375904
  8. 1727375903
  9. 1727375902
  10. 1727375900
  11. 1727375901
  12. 1727375901
  13. 1727375903
  14. 1727375902
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
80,219KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FDWE4FK4NDC33113

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray Cloth
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 80,219 KM

Vehicle Description

E450.7.3 ltr. V8.16 Ft.transit aluminum body with ramp,flat floor.blue tooth.chrome pkg.former daily rental.call john gower 519 455 7971 cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Dual Rear Wheels

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bennett Auto Sales

Used 2023 RAM 1500 Classic SLT 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7
2023 RAM 1500 Classic SLT 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box 18,233 KM $52,900 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford E450 E-450 DRW 176
2023 Ford E450 E-450 DRW 176" WB 87,761 KM $49,900 + tax & lic
Used 2022 RAM 1500 Classic Express 4x4 Quad Cab 6'4
2022 RAM 1500 Classic Express 4x4 Quad Cab 6'4" Box 24,595 KM $44,900 + tax & lic

Email Bennett Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bennett Auto Sales

Bennett Auto Sales

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-519-455-XXXX

(click to show)

1-519-455-7971

Alternate Numbers
1-877-217-0643
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$44,900

+ taxes & licensing

Bennett Auto Sales

1-519-455-7971

Contact Seller
2022 Ford E450