<p>E450.16 Ft. unicell body with ramp,flat floor.skylite.7.3 V8.chrome pkg.blue tooth.clean.exellent cube van.clean carfax.former daily rental.call john gower.519 455 7971.cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com</p>

2022 Ford E450

74,483 KM

$42,900

+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford E450

E-450 DRW 176" WB

12216759

2022 Ford E450

E-450 DRW 176" WB

Bennett Auto Sales

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6

1-519-455-7971

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$42,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
74,483KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FDWE4FKONDCO4384

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray Cloth
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 74,483 KM

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

E450.16 Ft. unicell body with ramp,flat floor.skylite.7.3 V8.chrome pkg.blue tooth.clean.exellent cube van.clean carfax.former daily rental.call john gower.519 455 7971.cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Dual Rear Wheels

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls

Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Balance of Factory Warranty

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Bennett Auto Sales

Bennett Auto Sales

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6
$42,900

+ taxes & licensing

Bennett Auto Sales

1-519-455-7971

2022 Ford E450