2022 Ford Escape
Titanium
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2411-A54070
- Mileage 60,513 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2022 Ford Escape Titanium is a stylish and well-equipped compact SUV that delivers a perfect balance of comfort, performance, and advanced technology. With just 60,000 kilometers on the odometer, this Escape offers a great opportunity to own a nearly-new vehicle at a more affordable price point. Finished in a sleek exterior color and paired with a premium interior, the Titanium trim provides a higher level of luxury and features compared to other Escape models. **Performance & Powertrain:** Under the hood, the 2022 Ford Escape Titanium is powered by a **1.5L turbocharged 3-cylinder engine** paired with an **8-speed automatic transmission**. This combination provides a strong yet fuel-efficient performance, offering plenty of power for daily driving and highway cruising. With **AWD (All-Wheel Drive)**, the Escape Titanium provides enhanced traction and stability in a variety of road conditions, making it a solid choice for year-round driving. **Exterior:** The Escape Titanium comes with an aggressive and modern design, featuring a **sleek front grille**, **LED headlights**, and stylish **18-inch alloy wheels**. The body lines are sharp and aerodynamic, lending the vehicle a dynamic and sporty look. Its compact yet spacious design makes it easy to maneuver in urban settings while offering ample cargo space for your lifestyle needs. **Interior & Features:** Inside, the Titanium trim boasts a **premium leather upholstery** with **heated front seats** and an **adjustable power driver's seat** to ensure maximum comfort on every drive. The interior is designed for both style and convenience, with **ambient lighting** and **dual-zone automatic climate control** creating a refined atmosphere. The rear seats offer generous legroom, making it a comfortable option for families or passengers. **Technology Infotainment:** Fords latest infotainment system, **SYNC 3**, is featured in the Escape Titanium, offering seamless integration with **Apple CarPlay** and **Android Auto** for easy smartphone connectivity. The 8-inch touchscreen provides intuitive controls for navigation, media, and other vehicle settings. Additionally, the Escape comes with a **B&O premium sound system**, delivering crystal-clear audio to enhance your driving experience. **Safety & Driver Assistance:** Safety is a priority in the 2022 Ford Escape Titanium, which comes equipped with a full suite of driver-assist technologies. Standard features include **Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking**, **Blind Spot Monitoring**, **Lane-Keeping Assist**, and **Adaptive Cruise Control**. With these features, the Escape Titanium is designed to provide a safer driving experience for you and your passengers. **Condition:** With only 60,000 kilometers, this 2022 Ford Escape Titanium has been lightly used and is in excellent condition both inside and out. It has been meticulously maintained, offering peace of mind to its next owner with many years of reliable service ahead. The exterior shows minimal wear, while the interior is free of any noticeable damage, offering a clean and comfortable space.
Vehicle Features
