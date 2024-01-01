Menu
Account
Sign In
The 2022 Ford Escape Titanium is a stylish and well-equipped compact SUV that delivers a perfect balance of comfort, performance, and advanced technology. With just 60,000 kilometers on the odometer, this Escape offers a great opportunity to own a nearly-new vehicle at a more affordable price point. Finished in a sleek exterior color and paired with a premium interior, the Titanium trim provides a higher level of luxury and features compared to other Escape models. **Performance & Powertrain:**   Under the hood, the 2022 Ford Escape Titanium is powered by a **1.5L turbocharged 3-cylinder engine** paired with an **8-speed automatic transmission**. This combination provides a strong yet fuel-efficient performance, offering plenty of power for daily driving and highway cruising. With **AWD (All-Wheel Drive)**, the Escape Titanium provides enhanced traction and stability in a variety of road conditions, making it a solid choice for year-round driving. **Exterior:**   The Escape Titanium comes with an aggressive and modern design, featuring a **sleek front grille**, **LED headlights**, and stylish **18-inch alloy wheels**. The body lines are sharp and aerodynamic, lending the vehicle a dynamic and sporty look. Its compact yet spacious design makes it easy to maneuver in urban settings while offering ample cargo space for your lifestyle needs. **Interior & Features:**   Inside, the Titanium trim boasts a **premium leather upholstery** with **heated front seats** and an **adjustable power drivers seat** to ensure maximum comfort on every drive. The interior is designed for both style and convenience, with **ambient lighting** and **dual-zone automatic climate control** creating a refined atmosphere. The rear seats offer generous legroom, making it a comfortable option for families or passengers. **Technology  Infotainment:**   Fords latest infotainment system, **SYNC 3**, is featured in the Escape Titanium, offering seamless integration with **Apple CarPlay** and **Android Auto** for easy smartphone connectivity. The 8-inch touchscreen provides intuitive controls for navigation, media, and other vehicle settings. Additionally, the Escape comes with a **B&O premium sound system**, delivering crystal-clear audio to enhance your driving experience. **Safety & Driver Assistance:**   Safety is a priority in the 2022 Ford Escape Titanium, which comes equipped with a full suite of driver-assist technologies. Standard features include **Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking**, **Blind Spot Monitoring**, **Lane-Keeping Assist**, and **Adaptive Cruise Control**. With these features, the Escape Titanium is designed to provide a safer driving experience for you and your passengers. **Condition:**   With only 60,000 kilometers, this 2022 Ford Escape Titanium has been lightly used and is in excellent condition both inside and out. It has been meticulously maintained, offering peace of mind to its next owner with many years of reliable service ahead. The exterior shows minimal wear, while the interior is free of any noticeable damage, offering a clean and comfortable space.

2022 Ford Escape

60,513 KM

Details Description Features

$27,488

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Ford Escape

Titanium

Watch This Vehicle
11927714

2022 Ford Escape

Titanium

Location

That Car Place

443 Exeter Rd, London, ON N6E 2Z3

519-686-7253

Contact Seller

$27,488

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
60,513KM
VIN 1FMCU9J95NUA54070

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2411-A54070
  • Mileage 60,513 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2022 Ford Escape Titanium is a stylish and well-equipped compact SUV that delivers a perfect balance of comfort, performance, and advanced technology. With just 60,000 kilometers on the odometer, this Escape offers a great opportunity to own a nearly-new vehicle at a more affordable price point. Finished in a sleek exterior color and paired with a premium interior, the Titanium trim provides a higher level of luxury and features compared to other Escape models. **Performance & Powertrain:**   Under the hood, the 2022 Ford Escape Titanium is powered by a **1.5L turbocharged 3-cylinder engine** paired with an **8-speed automatic transmission**. This combination provides a strong yet fuel-efficient performance, offering plenty of power for daily driving and highway cruising. With **AWD (All-Wheel Drive)**, the Escape Titanium provides enhanced traction and stability in a variety of road conditions, making it a solid choice for year-round driving. **Exterior:**   The Escape Titanium comes with an aggressive and modern design, featuring a **sleek front grille**, **LED headlights**, and stylish **18-inch alloy wheels**. The body lines are sharp and aerodynamic, lending the vehicle a dynamic and sporty look. Its compact yet spacious design makes it easy to maneuver in urban settings while offering ample cargo space for your lifestyle needs. **Interior & Features:**   Inside, the Titanium trim boasts a **premium leather upholstery** with **heated front seats** and an **adjustable power driver's seat** to ensure maximum comfort on every drive. The interior is designed for both style and convenience, with **ambient lighting** and **dual-zone automatic climate control** creating a refined atmosphere. The rear seats offer generous legroom, making it a comfortable option for families or passengers. **Technology  Infotainment:**   Fords latest infotainment system, **SYNC 3**, is featured in the Escape Titanium, offering seamless integration with **Apple CarPlay** and **Android Auto** for easy smartphone connectivity. The 8-inch touchscreen provides intuitive controls for navigation, media, and other vehicle settings. Additionally, the Escape comes with a **B&O premium sound system**, delivering crystal-clear audio to enhance your driving experience. **Safety & Driver Assistance:**   Safety is a priority in the 2022 Ford Escape Titanium, which comes equipped with a full suite of driver-assist technologies. Standard features include **Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking**, **Blind Spot Monitoring**, **Lane-Keeping Assist**, and **Adaptive Cruise Control**. With these features, the Escape Titanium is designed to provide a safer driving experience for you and your passengers. **Condition:**   With only 60,000 kilometers, this 2022 Ford Escape Titanium has been lightly used and is in excellent condition both inside and out. It has been meticulously maintained, offering peace of mind to its next owner with many years of reliable service ahead. The exterior shows minimal wear, while the interior is free of any noticeable damage, offering a clean and comfortable space.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Keyless Entry
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Smart Device Integration

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Power Tailgate
ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

Parking Sensors
Park Assist
Touch Screen
Tire-pressure monitoring system
Lane Keep System
Electronic Stability Control(ESC)
Day Time Running Light
Voice activated audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From That Car Place

Used 2017 Ford Focus Titanium! LOADED with options Titanium Hatch. MINT CONDITION for sale in London, ON
2017 Ford Focus Titanium! LOADED with options Titanium Hatch. MINT CONDITION 110,223 KM $14,988 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum 4WD BLACK EDITION - DOUBLE DVD - LOADED for sale in London, ON
2017 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum 4WD BLACK EDITION - DOUBLE DVD - LOADED 165,930 KM $20,988 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Subaru Impreza WRX 4-Door FRESH TRADE - AS/IS SPECIAL for sale in London, ON
2014 Subaru Impreza WRX 4-Door FRESH TRADE - AS/IS SPECIAL 261,556 KM $4,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email That Car Place

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
That Car Place

That Car Place

443 Exeter Rd, London, ON N6E 2Z3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-686-XXXX

(click to show)

519-686-7253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,488

+ taxes & licensing

That Car Place

519-686-7253

Contact Seller
2022 Ford Escape