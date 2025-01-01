Menu
Account
Sign In
Recent Arrival! Odometer is 32278 kilometers below market average!Carbonized Gray Metallic 2022 Ford Escape Hybrid Titanium AWD Automatic 2.5L iVCT2.5L iVCT, Black Roof Rack Side Rails, Electronic Fuel Door Release, Equipment Group 400A, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Navigation System, Neutral Towing Capability, Pedestrian Alert Sounder, Power Liftgate, Power Open/Close Panoramic Vista Roof, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System.At Highbury Ford, we conduct an intensive certification that includes a comprehensive 119-point combined mechanical and aesthetic inspection on all our pre-owned vehicles. For added value, we offer a 30-day no-hassle warranty on safety-related items. Additionally, we provide complimentary TRICOR Theft Protect and a Disappearing Deductible for even more added value. All prices are plus tax and applicable taxes, *1 Key guaranteed*Why choose Highbury Ford Pre-Owned? We sell all Makes and Models, Offer Free Shuttle Services, Family Owned and Operated, Provide a CarFax History Report, Convenient Location, Award-Winning Staff, Market Value Pricing, And Much More!

2022 Ford Escape

27,212 KM

Details Description

$28,994

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Ford Escape

Hybrid Titanium

Watch This Vehicle
12847787

2022 Ford Escape

Hybrid Titanium

Location

Highbury Ford

1365 Dundas St, London, ON N5W 3B5

1-866-945-2272

  1. 12847787
  2. 12847787
  3. 12847787
  4. 12847787
  5. 12847787
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,994

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
27,212KM
VIN 1FMCU9DZ4NUA51141

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 27,212 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! Odometer is 32278 kilometers below market average!Carbonized Gray Metallic 2022 Ford Escape Hybrid Titanium AWD Automatic 2.5L iVCT2.5L iVCT, Black Roof Rack Side Rails, Electronic Fuel Door Release, Equipment Group 400A, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Navigation System, Neutral Towing Capability, Pedestrian Alert Sounder, Power Liftgate, Power Open/Close Panoramic Vista Roof, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System.At Highbury Ford, we conduct an intensive certification that includes a comprehensive 119-point combined mechanical and aesthetic inspection on all our pre-owned vehicles. For added value, we offer a 30-day no-hassle warranty on safety-related items. Additionally, we provide complimentary TRICOR Theft Protect and a Disappearing Deductible for even more added value. All prices are plus tax and applicable taxes, *1 Key guaranteed*Why choose Highbury Ford Pre-Owned? We sell all Makes and Models, Offer Free Shuttle Services, Family Owned and Operated, Provide a CarFax History Report, Convenient Location, Award-Winning Staff, Market Value Pricing, And Much More!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Highbury Ford

Used 2021 Ford F-150 Lariat for sale in London, ON
2021 Ford F-150 Lariat 98,101 KM $46,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Escape Hybrid Titanium for sale in London, ON
2022 Ford Escape Hybrid Titanium 27,212 KM $28,994 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Volkswagen Taos Comfortline for sale in London, ON
2022 Volkswagen Taos Comfortline 104,793 KM $23,525 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Highbury Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Highbury Ford

Highbury Ford

1365 Dundas St, London, ON N5W 3B5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-866-945-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-945-2272

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,994

+ taxes & licensing>

Highbury Ford

1-866-945-2272

2022 Ford Escape