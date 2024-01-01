$48,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2022 Ford F-150
XLT
2022 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Financifi
111 Waterloo St. Suite 608, London, ON N4W 1M6
(519) 702-7290
$48,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
40,542KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FTFW1E89NKD63678
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour ICONIC SILVER
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 24100A
- Mileage 40,542 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
The 2022 Ford F-150 XLT embodies the perfect balance of capability, comfort, and advanced technology, making it a standout choice in the competitive full-size truck segment. This trim level builds upon the F-150's legendary reputation for toughness and innovation, catering to both work and everyday life with equal aplomb.
Externally, the F-150 XLT features a bold and modern design that combines ruggedness with sophistication. Its commanding presence is underscored by a robust front grille, sculpted hood, and powerful LED headlights, conveying both strength and refinement on the road.
Powering the F-150 XLT is a very capable, yet efficient 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6, paired with a smooth-shifting 10-speed automatic transmission. This combination delivers impressive towing and hauling capabilities, ensuring it's ready for any job or adventure.
Inside, the cabin of the F-150 XLT offers a spacious and well-appointed environment. Comfortable seating upholstered in premium cloth or available leather provides support for long journeys, while smart storage solutions and ample legroom ensure passenger comfort. The dashboard is equipped with Ford's SYNC 4 infotainment system, featuring a user-friendly touchscreen interface with wireless smartphone connectivity, navigation, and a premium audio system for enhanced entertainment.
Safety features are comprehensive, with Ford's Co-Pilot360 suite offering advanced driver-assist technologies such as lane-keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring, automatic emergency braking, and adaptive cruise control, all designed to enhance safety and driver confidence.
Whether tackling tough jobs on the worksite or embarking on family adventures, the 2022 Ford F-150 XLT excels with its combination of capability, comfort, and cutting-edge technology. It's a versatile and reliable companion that continues to set the benchmark for full-size trucks.
Listowel Ford is proud to serve North Perth and surrounding areas including Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Guelph, Hanover, Kincardine, Wingham, Walkerton, and many other regions!
At Listowel Ford, we pride ourselves on our well priced, hand-selected and professionally reconditioned pre-owned inventory.
Our pre-owned inventory is sold with a 121 multi point safety inspection, fresh oil change and professional detail.
We use a market-based pricing system to price our inventory at or below market value, so that you can be confident you're getting the best deal possible.
With our extensive financing experience, our team is committed to getting you approved - whether you have good credit, bad credit, or no credit!
Please contact one of our Sales Professionals today to schedule your appointment and experience the Listowel Ford difference.
Externally, the F-150 XLT features a bold and modern design that combines ruggedness with sophistication. Its commanding presence is underscored by a robust front grille, sculpted hood, and powerful LED headlights, conveying both strength and refinement on the road.
Powering the F-150 XLT is a very capable, yet efficient 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6, paired with a smooth-shifting 10-speed automatic transmission. This combination delivers impressive towing and hauling capabilities, ensuring it's ready for any job or adventure.
Inside, the cabin of the F-150 XLT offers a spacious and well-appointed environment. Comfortable seating upholstered in premium cloth or available leather provides support for long journeys, while smart storage solutions and ample legroom ensure passenger comfort. The dashboard is equipped with Ford's SYNC 4 infotainment system, featuring a user-friendly touchscreen interface with wireless smartphone connectivity, navigation, and a premium audio system for enhanced entertainment.
Safety features are comprehensive, with Ford's Co-Pilot360 suite offering advanced driver-assist technologies such as lane-keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring, automatic emergency braking, and adaptive cruise control, all designed to enhance safety and driver confidence.
Whether tackling tough jobs on the worksite or embarking on family adventures, the 2022 Ford F-150 XLT excels with its combination of capability, comfort, and cutting-edge technology. It's a versatile and reliable companion that continues to set the benchmark for full-size trucks.
Listowel Ford is proud to serve North Perth and surrounding areas including Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Guelph, Hanover, Kincardine, Wingham, Walkerton, and many other regions!
At Listowel Ford, we pride ourselves on our well priced, hand-selected and professionally reconditioned pre-owned inventory.
Our pre-owned inventory is sold with a 121 multi point safety inspection, fresh oil change and professional detail.
We use a market-based pricing system to price our inventory at or below market value, so that you can be confident you're getting the best deal possible.
With our extensive financing experience, our team is committed to getting you approved - whether you have good credit, bad credit, or no credit!
Please contact one of our Sales Professionals today to schedule your appointment and experience the Listowel Ford difference.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Additional Features
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
ICONIC SILVER METALLIC|PREM CLOTH 40/20/40|MEDIUM DARK SLATE|.XLT SERIES|.BOXLINK CARGO SYSTEM|.ELECTRONIC AUTO TEMP CONTROL|.LED BOX LIGHTING|.LED SIDE-MIRROR SPOT LIGHTS|.POWER SLIDING REAR WINDOW|.REMOTE START SYSTEM|3.5L V6 ECOBOOST ENGINE|ELECTRON...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Financifi
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Limited 43,069 KM $44,995 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Edge SEL 93,589 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
2022 Ford Edge ST Line 50,004 KM $35,296 + tax & lic
Email Financifi
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Financifi
111 Waterloo St. Suite 608, London, ON N4W 1M6
Call Dealer
(519) 702-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$48,995
+ taxes & licensing
Financifi
(519) 702-7290
2022 Ford F-150