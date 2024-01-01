Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Ford F-150

94,548 KM

Details Features

$54,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Ford F-150

Tremor

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Ford F-150

Tremor

Location

Financifi

111 Waterloo St. Suite 608, London, ON N4W 1M6

(519) 702-7290

  1. 11755821
  2. 11755821
  3. 11755821
  4. 11755821
  5. 11755821
  6. 11755821
  7. 11755821
  8. 11755821
  9. 11755821
  10. 11755821
  11. 11755821
  12. 11755821
  13. 11755821
  14. 11755821
  15. 11755821
  16. 11755821
  17. 11755821
  18. 11755821
Contact Seller

$54,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
94,548KM
VIN 1FTEW1E85NFA38403

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 94,548 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Running Boards/Side Steps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Telematics
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
OXFORD WHITE|UNIQUE SPORT CLOTH 40/CON/40|BLACK|.TREMOR SERIES|.MIRROR MAN FOLD W/POWER GLASS|.LED SIDE-MIRROR SPOT LIGHTS|.LED BOX LIGHTING|.ELECTRONIC AUTO TEMP CONTROL|.REMOTE START SYSTEM|.BOXLINK CARGO SYSTEM|.TRAILER TOW PACKAGE|.INTEGRATED TRLR ...
8 SPKR|POWER-ADJUSTABLE PEDALS|PARTIAL GAS FILL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Financifi

Used 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Limited for sale in London, ON
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Limited 43,069 KM $44,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Edge SEL for sale in London, ON
2019 Ford Edge SEL 93,589 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Edge ST Line for sale in London, ON
2022 Ford Edge ST Line 50,004 KM $35,296 + tax & lic

Email Financifi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Financifi

Financifi

111 Waterloo St. Suite 608, London, ON N4W 1M6

Call Dealer

(519) 702-XXXX

(click to show)

(519) 702-7290

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$54,995

+ taxes & licensing

Financifi

(519) 702-7290

Contact Seller
2022 Ford F-150