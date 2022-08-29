Menu
2022 Ford F-250

15,046 KM

Details

$99,900

+ tax & licensing
$99,900

+ taxes & licensing

Carmix Auto

519-639-7243

Contact Seller
2022 Ford F-250

2022 Ford F-250

LARIAT

2022 Ford F-250

LARIAT

Location

Carmix Auto

696 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2N4

519-639-7243

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$99,900

+ taxes & licensing

15,046KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9087841

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 15,046 KM

More inventory From Carmix Auto

2006 Ferrari F430
43,888 KM
$159,000 + tax & lic
2020 Ford Mustang GT...
 18,980 MI
$59,995 + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Ram ST
 172,231 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic

Email Carmix Auto

Carmix Auto

Carmix Auto

696 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2N4

