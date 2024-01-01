$89,900+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford F-550
XL.CREW CAB,4X4.12 FT.STEEL DUMP BODY
Location
Bennett Auto Sales
71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6
1-519-455-7971
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray Vinyl
- Body Style Dump Box
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 44,032 KM
Disclosures
Vehicle Description
F550.crew cab,4X4.203 inch w/base.84 inch cab to axel.12 Ft.twin equipement steel dump box.trailer hitch with brake.6.7 power stroke turbo diesel.only 44,032 kilomoters.chrome pkg.former daily rental.call john gower.519 455 7971.cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com
Vehicle Features
