<p>F550.crew cab,4X4.203 inch w/base.84 inch cab to axel.12 Ft.twin equipement steel dump box.trailer hitch with brake.6.7 power stroke turbo diesel.only 44,032 kilomoters.chrome pkg.former daily rental.call john gower.519 455 7971.cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com</p>

2022 Ford F-550

44,032 KM

$89,900

+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford F-550

XL.CREW CAB,4X4.12 FT.STEEL DUMP BODY

12034411

2022 Ford F-550

XL.CREW CAB,4X4.12 FT.STEEL DUMP BODY

Bennett Auto Sales

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6

1-519-455-7971

$89,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
44,032KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FDOW5HT6NEE71022

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray Vinyl
  • Body Style Dump Box
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 44,032 KM

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

F550.crew cab,4X4.203 inch w/base.84 inch cab to axel.12 Ft.twin equipement steel dump box.trailer hitch with brake.6.7 power stroke turbo diesel.only 44,032 kilomoters.chrome pkg.former daily rental.call john gower.519 455 7971.cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Dual Rear Wheels

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Balance of Factory Warranty

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Bennett Auto Sales

Bennett Auto Sales

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6
2022 Ford F-550