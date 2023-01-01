2022 Ford Mustang

Sale $42,500 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10068906

10068906 Stock #: T948

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Orange

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 29,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Lane Departure Warning Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Blind Spot Monitor Lane Keeping Assist Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.