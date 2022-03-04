Menu
2022 Ford Transit 250

241 KM

$82,900

+ tax & licensing
Bennett Fleet Leasing

1-877-217-0643

148 INCH W/BASE.MEDIUM ROOF.

Bennett Fleet Leasing

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6

1-877-217-0643

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

241KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8473932
  • Stock #: A16367
  • VIN: 1FTBR1C8XNKA16367

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black Cloth
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 241 KM

Vehicle Description

T250.medium roof.cargo protection pkg.rear camera.blue tooth.only 241 kilometers.no glass in doors.call john gower 877 217 0643.cell 519 657 8497 email john@bennettfleet.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Bluetooth
Balance of Factory Warranty
Automatic Headlights
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

