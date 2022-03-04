$82,900+ tax & licensing
$82,900
+ taxes & licensing
Bennett Fleet Leasing
1-877-217-0643
2022 Ford Transit 250
2022 Ford Transit 250
148 INCH W/BASE.MEDIUM ROOF.
Location
Bennett Fleet Leasing
71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6
1-877-217-0643
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$82,900
+ taxes & licensing
241KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8473932
- Stock #: A16367
- VIN: 1FTBR1C8XNKA16367
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black Cloth
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 241 KM
Vehicle Description
T250.medium roof.cargo protection pkg.rear camera.blue tooth.only 241 kilometers.no glass in doors.call john gower 877 217 0643.cell 519 657 8497 email john@bennettfleet.com
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Bluetooth
Balance of Factory Warranty
Automatic Headlights
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Bennett Fleet Leasing
71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6