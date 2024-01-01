Menu
<p>One ton ,155 inch w/base.barn doors,glass in rear.chrome pkg.rear camera.blue tooth.books,two keys.clean carfax.former daily rental.call john gower 519 455 7971.cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com</p>

2022 GMC Savana 3500

12,765 KM

Details

$52,900

+ tax & licensing
2022 GMC Savana 3500

RWD 3500 155"

2022 GMC Savana 3500

RWD 3500 155"

Location

Bennett Auto Sales

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6

1-519-455-7971

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$52,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
12,765KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GTZ7HFP1N1246157

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 12,765 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

One ton ,155 inch w/base.barn doors,glass in rear.chrome pkg.rear camera.blue tooth.books,two keys.clean carfax.former daily rental.call john gower 519 455 7971.cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Rearview Camera
WiFi Hotspot

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Bennett Auto Sales

Bennett Auto Sales

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

1-519-455-7971

1-877-217-0643
$52,900

+ taxes & licensing

Bennett Auto Sales

1-519-455-7971

2022 GMC Savana 3500