Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>one ton extended,barn doors,glass in rear.chrome pkg.rear camera.blue tooth.clean carfax.former daily rental.call john gower.519 455 7971.cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com</p>

2022 GMC Savana 3500

12,785 KM

Details Description Features

$47,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 GMC Savana 3500

3500. 155 inch w/base

Watch This Vehicle
12508405

2022 GMC Savana 3500

3500. 155 inch w/base

Location

Bennett Auto Sales

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6

1-519-455-7971

  1. 1746797887
  2. 1746797886
  3. 1746797885
  4. 1746797884
  5. 1746797886
  6. 1746797887
  7. 1746797884
  8. 1746797885
  9. 1746797886
  10. 1746797885
  11. 1746797886
  12. 1746797883
  13. 1746797883
Contact Seller

$47,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
12,785KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GTZ7HFP1N1246157

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray Cloth
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 12,785 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

one ton extended,barn doors,glass in rear.chrome pkg.rear camera.blue tooth.clean carfax.former daily rental.call john gower.519 455 7971.cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
WiFi Hotspot

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bennett Auto Sales

Used 2020 Ford Transit 250 148 inch w/base.high roof.AWD for sale in London, ON
2020 Ford Transit 250 148 inch w/base.high roof.AWD 36,072 KM $46,900 + tax & lic
Used 2024 RAM Cargo Van Tradesman 3500 High Roof Ext 159
2024 RAM Cargo Van Tradesman 3500 High Roof Ext 159" WB w/Pass Seat 14,600 KM SOLD
Used 2019 GMC Savana 2500 RWD 2500 135
2019 GMC Savana 2500 RWD 2500 135" 197,919 KM $22,900 + tax & lic

Email Bennett Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bennett Auto Sales

Bennett Auto Sales

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-519-455-XXXX

(click to show)

1-519-455-7971

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$47,900

+ taxes & licensing

Bennett Auto Sales

1-519-455-7971

2022 GMC Savana 3500