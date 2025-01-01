$47,900+ tax & licensing
2022 GMC Savana 3500
3500. 155 inch w/base
Location
Bennett Auto Sales
71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6
1-519-455-7971
$47,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
12,785KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GTZ7HFP1N1246157
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray Cloth
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 12,785 KM
Disclosures
Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.
Vehicle Description
one ton extended,barn doors,glass in rear.chrome pkg.rear camera.blue tooth.clean carfax.former daily rental.call john gower.519 455 7971.cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
WiFi Hotspot
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Warranty
Balance of Factory Warranty
Convenience
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Transmission Overdrive Switch
