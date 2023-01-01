$56,990+ tax & licensing
2022 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE X31-Crew Cab-Heated Seats & Wheel-V8-4X4-Apple
Location
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9962219
- Stock #: S103954
- VIN: 3GTU9BED7NG149572
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 12,000 KM
Vehicle Description
-----------------------------------------------
One Owner, Verified Clean CarFax History Report (Accident-Free)
-----------------------------------------------
LIKE NEW 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE Crew Cab - X31 Off-Road and Protection PKG - 5.3L V8 4X4 - 6'6" Box - 6 Passengers - Tow PKG - Finished in Cardinal Red.
-----------------------------------------------
All-In Price: $56,990 + HST + Licensing, No Hidden Fees-
Finance Option: $175 Weekly + HST + Licensing, ZERO down payment @ 6.49% Fixed, Open Loan, up to 96 months, O.A.C.-
-----------------------------------------------
High-Value Options:
12,000KM, Like New, Verified Clean CarFax History Report, One Owner, Rear View Camera, Wireless Apple Carplay, Google Android Auto, Heated Power Seats, Leather Heated Steering Wheel. Driver Safety Assist Package Includes: Cruise Control, Traction & Stability Control, LED Adaptive Automatic Headlights, Comfort Access Key System, Proximity Keyless Push Button Start, Remote Engine Start, BlueTooth, AUX & USB Audio Input, XM Radio, Balance of GMC Factory Warranty, Canadian Vehicle.
-----------------------------------------------
Vehicle Features
