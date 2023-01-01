2022 GMC Sierra 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$56,990 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9962219

9962219 Stock #: S103954

S103954 VIN: 3GTU9BED7NG149572

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 12,000 KM

Vehicle Features Packages SLE Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Trailer Hitch Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Rear Bench Seat WiFi Hotspot Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input SiriusXM Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Seating Heated Seats Quads / Captains Split Rear Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Balance of Factory Warranty Convenience Tow Hitch Proximity Key Power Outlet Additional Features Telematics Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.