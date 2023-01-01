Menu
2022 GMC Sierra 1500

12,000 KM

$56,990

+ tax & licensing
SLE X31-Crew Cab-Heated Seats & Wheel-V8-4X4-Apple

291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

12,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9962219
  • Stock #: S103954
  • VIN: 3GTU9BED7NG149572

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 12,000 KM

Vehicle Description

TitaniumAuto.ca - 1.800.578.1237 - All-In Pricing - No Hidden Fees - Haggle-Free - Fixed Pricing -

-----------------------------------------------

One Owner, Verified Clean CarFax History Report (Accident-Free)

-----------------------------------------------

LIKE NEW 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE Crew Cab - X31 Off-Road and Protection PKG - 5.3L V8 4X4 - 6'6" Box - 6 Passengers - Tow PKG - Finished in Cardinal Red.

-----------------------------------------------

All-In Price: $56,990 + HST + Licensing, No Hidden Fees-

 

Finance Option: $175 Weekly + HST + Licensing, ZERO down payment @ 6.49% Fixed, Open Loan, up to 96 months, O.A.C.-

-----------------------------------------------

High-Value Options:

12,000KM, Like New, Verified Clean CarFax History Report, One Owner, Rear View Camera, Wireless Apple Carplay, Google Android Auto, Heated Power Seats, Leather Heated Steering Wheel. Driver Safety Assist Package Includes: Cruise Control, Traction & Stability Control, LED Adaptive Automatic Headlights, Comfort Access Key System, Proximity Keyless Push Button Start, Remote Engine Start, BlueTooth, AUX & USB Audio Input, XM Radio, Balance of GMC Factory Warranty, Canadian Vehicle.

-----------------------------------------------

Welcome to TitaniumAuto.ca --- 1-800-578-1237 --- BBB A+ Accredited Business since 2009 ---

Shop Online: H.D. Pictures, CarFax Report, and Full Inventory available 24/7 online to purchase or reserve @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca ---

 

All-In pricing at Titanium Auto Includes:

--> Safety Certificate

--> 200 Points Inspection

--> Complete Brake Service & Paint Protection

--> New Interior Cabin Air Filter

--> 90 Days Titanium Auto Warranty

--> Balance of GMC Factory Warranty, 5 Years/100,000KM

--> Synthetic Engine Oil Change and Filter

--> Complete Deep Interior & Exterior Shampoo & Sanitize

--> CarFax History Report

--> NO Hidden or Administration Fees

--> 3 Months Sirius XM Radio Trial

--> 100% Price Match Guarantee on any advertised price, visit TitaniumAuto.ca to view terms and conditions

-- Text Hotline 24/7 @ 519.777.2608

-- Trade-ins are welcome

-- Ask for same-day pick-up

-- Shop from home, you may RESERVE your dream vehicle online @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca

-- Financing available for all customers. We welcome Students, Uber Drivers, New to Canada, Wholesalers & Dealers, Out of town customers.

...Now Accepting AliPay, WeChat Pay, and UnionPay...

 

291 Springbank Drive London, ON. N6J 1G4 - www.TitaniumAuto.ca - 1-800-578-1237 -

Vehicle Features

Packages

SLE

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

