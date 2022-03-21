2022 GMC Yukon

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 8 , 7 3 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8959168

8959168 Stock #: E4178

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 28,732 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.