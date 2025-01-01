Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Hyundai Elantra

57,777 KM

Details Features

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Hyundai Elantra

N Line DCT

Watch This Vehicle
12435724

2022 Hyundai Elantra

N Line DCT

Location

South West Auto Group

55 Southdale Rd E, London, ON N6C 4X5

519-668-7111

  1. 1745328313
  2. 1745328313
  3. 1745328314
  4. 1745328313
  5. 1745328313
  6. 1745328313
  7. 1745328313
  8. 1745328313
  9. 1745328313
  10. 1745328313
  11. 1745328313
  12. 1745328313
  13. 1745328313
  14. 1745328312
  15. 1745328313
  16. 1745328313
  17. 1745328313
  18. 1745328313
  19. 1745328313
  20. 1745328314
  21. 1745328314
  22. 1745328314
  23. 1745328314
  24. 1745328314
Contact Seller

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
57,777KM
VIN KMHLR4AF1NU227951

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 57,777 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From South West Auto Group

Used 2018 Volkswagen Atlas Highline 3.6 FSI 4MOTION for sale in London, ON
2018 Volkswagen Atlas Highline 3.6 FSI 4MOTION 166,492 KM $23,544 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Jeep Cherokee TRAILHAWK ELITE 4X4 for sale in London, ON
2019 Jeep Cherokee TRAILHAWK ELITE 4X4 136,537 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4DR LT W/2LT for sale in London, ON
2018 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4DR LT W/2LT 126,595 KM $18,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email South West Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
South West Auto Group

South West Auto Group

55 Southdale Rd E, London, ON N6C 4X5

Call Dealer

519-668-XXXX

(click to show)

519-668-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

South West Auto Group

519-668-7111

Contact Seller
2022 Hyundai Elantra