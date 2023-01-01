SOLD+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-800-578-1237
2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5
Preferred Long Range 488KM RANGE-Available Now-GPS
Location
Titanium Auto
291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4
1-800-578-1237
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
SOLD
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9488590
- VIN: KM8KN4AE7NU051874
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 8,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SOLD!
TitaniumAuto.ca - 1.800.578.1237 - All-In Pricing - No Hidden Fees - Haggle-Free - Fixed Pricing -
-----------------------------------------------
One Owner, Verified Clean CarFax History Report (Accident-Free)
-----------------------------------------------
LIKE NEW - 2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5 Preferred Long Range - 488KMs RANGE - Available Now, Ask for same-day pick-up - Finished in Phantom Black - Balance of Hyundai Factory Warranty, 8 Years/160,000KM.
-----------------------------------------------
-----------------------------------------------
High Value Options:
7,000KM, Like New, One Owner, Verified Clean CarFax Report, Accident Free, Rear View Camera, Navigation, GPS, Apple Carplay, Google Android Auto, Heated Power Seats, Leather Heated Steering Wheel. Driver Safety Assist Package Includes: Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Adaptive Smart Radar Cruise Control, Lane-Keep & Departure Prevention/Aid, Forward Collision Prevention, Auto Hold Brakes, Traction & Stability Control, LED Adaptive Automatic Headlights with Active Smart Auto Highbeam, Enhanced Parking Aid with Rear Park Sensors, Comfort Access Key System, Proximity Keyless Push Button Start, Remote Vehicle Start, Auto Fold Door Handles, BlueTooth, AUX & USB Audio Input, XM Radio, Balance of Hyundai Factory Warranty, Canadian Vehicle.
-----------------------------------------------
Welcome to TitaniumAuto.ca --- 1-800-578-1237 --- BBB A+ Accredited Business since 2009 ---
Buy Online: H.D. Pictures, CarFax Report and Full Inventory available 24/7 online to purchase or reserve @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca ---
All-In pricing at Titanium Auto Includes:
--> Safety Certificate
--> 200 Points Inspection
--> Complete Brake Service & Paint Protection
--> New Interior Cabin Air Filter
--> 90 Days Titanium Auto Warranty
--> Balance of Hyundai Factory Warranty, 8 Years/160,000KM
--> Synthetic Engine Oil Change and Filter
--> Complete Deep Interior & Exterior Shampoo & Sanitize
--> CarFax History Report
--> NO Hidden or Administration Fees
--> 3 Months Sirius XM Radio Trial
--> 100% Price Match Guarantee on any advertised price, visit TitaniumAuto.ca to view terms and conditions
-- Text Hotline 24/7 @ 519.777.2608
-- Trade-in's are welcome
-- Ask for same day pick-up
-- Shop from home, you may RESERVE your dream vehicle online @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca
-- Financing available for all customers. We welcome Students, Uber Drivers, New to Canada, Wholesalers & Dealers.
...Now Accepting AliPay, WeChat Pay, and UnionPay...
291 Springbank Drive London, ON. N6J 1G4 - www.TitaniumAuto.ca - 1-800-578-1237 -
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Titanium Auto
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.