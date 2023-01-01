2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

SOLD + taxes & licensing 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9488590

9488590 VIN: KM8KN4AE7NU051874

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 8,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Heated Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Spoiler Automatic Headlights Seating Heated Seats Quads / Captains Split Rear Seat Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Balance of Factory Warranty Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Convenience Proximity Key Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert Electric Motor Preferred Long Range 488KM RAN

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.