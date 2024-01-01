Menu
Looking to Purchase or Finance a Hyundai Kona or just a Hyundai Suv? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Hyundai Suvs in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Hyundai Konas or similar Suvs. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW HYUNDAI KONA!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW HYUNDAI KONA INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options that you will enjoy.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Hyundai Kona
* Finished in Grey, makes this Hyundai look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

2022 Hyundai KONA

91,209 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai KONA

Preferred

2022 Hyundai KONA

Preferred

Location

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-0888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
91,209KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 91,209 KM

Vehicle Description

Apply for financing

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Hyundai Kona or just a Hyundai Suv? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Hyundai Suvs in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Hyundai Konas or similar Suvs. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW HYUNDAI KONA!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW HYUNDAI KONA INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options that you will enjoy.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Hyundai Kona
* Finished in Grey, makes this Hyundai look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-XXXX

519-659-0888

2022 Hyundai KONA