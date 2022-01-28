2022 Hyundai KONA electric

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$47,990 + taxes & licensing 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8230029

8230029 Stock #: S103614

S103614 VIN: KM8K23AG2NU137680

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # S103614

Mileage 6,000 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Preferred EV Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Heated Steering Wheel Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Winter Tires Automatic Headlights Convenience Keyless Entry Proximity Key Seating Heated Seats Quads / Captains Split Rear Seat Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Balance of Factory Warranty Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor Electric Motor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.