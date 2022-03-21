2022 Hyundai PALISADE

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$63,990 + taxes & licensing 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8823497

8823497 Stock #: S103743

S103743 VIN: KM8R5DHE0NU432115

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 6,000 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Ultimate Calligraphy Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Heated Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Spoiler Automatic Headlights Convenience Keyless Entry Proximity Key Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Quads / Captains Split Rear Seat Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Balance of Factory Warranty Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Heads-Up Display Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Knee Air Bag Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Cooled Rear Seat(s) Blind Spot Monitor Hands-Free Liftgate Ultimate Calligraphy

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.