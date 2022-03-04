Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe

3,000 KM

Details Description Features

$56,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$56,990

+ taxes & licensing

Titanium Auto

1-800-578-1237

Contact Seller
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe

Ultimate Calligraphy -Coquina Beige Nappa Leather

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe

Ultimate Calligraphy -Coquina Beige Nappa Leather

Location

Titanium Auto

291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4

1-800-578-1237

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$56,990

+ taxes & licensing

3,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8577269
  • Stock #: S103680
  • VIN: 5NMS5DAL9NH394535

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # S103680
  • Mileage 3,000 KM

Vehicle Description

TitaniumAuto.ca - 1.800.578.1237 - Accident Free - All-In Pricing - No Hidden Fees - Fixed Price - Haggle-Free -

-----------------------------------------------

LIKE NEW - 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate Calligraphy All Wheel Drive - Finished in Stormy Sea with Coquina Beige Nappa Leather.

-----------------------------------------------

All-In Price: $56,990 + HST + Licensing, No Hidden Fees-

 

Finance: $159 Weekly + HST + Licensing, ZERO down payment @ 3.89% Fixed, Open Loan, up to 96 months, O.A.C.-

-----------------------------------------------

One Owner, Verified Clean CarFax Report, Accident Free, Rear View Camera, 360 Surround View H.D. Camera, Driving Assist Smart Park, Navigation, GPS, Panoramic Sunroof, Apple Carplay, Google Android Auto, Cooled/Ventilated Nappa Leather Heated Power Memory Seats, Leather Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Rear Seats, Wireless Charger. Driver Safety Assist Package Includes: Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Adaptive Smart Radar Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Lane-Keep & Departure Prevention/Aid, Forward Collision Prevention, (HUD) Heads Up Display, Auto Hold Brakes, Automatic Rain Sensing Wipers, Traction & Stability Control, LED Adaptive Automatic Headlights with Active Smart Auto Highbeam, LED Fog Lights, Enhanced Parking Aid with Front & Rear Park Sensors, Comfort Access Key System, Proximity Keyless Push Button Start, Remote Engine Start, Power Lift Gate with Smart Trunk, Quantum Logic Harman Kardon Premium Surround Sound System, BlueTooth, AUX & USB Audio Input, XM Radio, Balance of Hyundai Factory Warranty, Canadian Vehicle --- 3,000 KM ---

-----------------------------------------------

Welcome to TitaniumAuto.ca --- 1-800-578-1237 --- BBB A+ Accredited Business since 2009 ---

Buy Online: H.D. Pictures, CarFax Report and Full Inventory available 24/7 online to purchase or reserve @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca ---

All-In pricing at Titanium Auto Includes: 

--> Safety Certificate 

--> 200 Points Inspection 

--> Complete Brake Service & Paint Protection

--> New Interior Cabin Air Filter 

--> 90 Days Titanium Auto Warranty

--> Balance of Hyundai Factory Warranty, 5 Years/100,000KM 

--> Synthetic Engine Oil Change and Filter 

--> Complete Deep Interior & Exterior Shampoo & Sanitize 

--> CarFax History Report 

--> NO Hidden or Administration Fees 

--> 3 Months Sirius XM Radio Trial 

--> 100% Price Match Guarantee on any advertised price, visit TitaniumAuto.ca to view terms and conditions 

-- Text Hotline 24/7 @ 519.777.2608 

-- Trade-in's are welcome 

-- Ask for same day pick-up 

-- Shop from home, you may RESERVE your dream vehicle online @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca 

-- Financing available for all customers. We welcome Students, Uber Drivers, New to Canada, Wholesalers & Dealers.

...Now Accepting AliPay, WeChat Pay, and UnionPay...

291 Springbank Drive London, ON. N6J 1G4 - www.TitaniumAuto.ca - 1-800-578-1237 -

Vehicle Features

Ultimate Calligraphy
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Push Button Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking
Ultimate Calligraphy AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Titanium Auto

2019 Chevrolet Bolt ...
 64,000 KM
$40,990 + tax & lic
2019 Mercedes-Benz E...
 25,000 KM
$64,990 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Sonata ...
 34,000 KM
$29,490 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Titanium Auto

Titanium Auto

Titanium Auto

291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4

Call Dealer

1-800-578-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-578-1237

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory