Looking to Purchase or Finance a Hyundai Sonata or just a Hyundai Sedan? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Hyundai Sedans in stock!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW HYUNDAI SONATA!

THIS, LIKE NEW HYUNDAI SONATA INCLUDES:

* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Finished in Black, makes this Hyundai look sharp

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

2022 Hyundai Sonata

47,394 KM

$33,988

+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Sonata

SEL

2022 Hyundai Sonata

SEL

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-0888

$33,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
47,394KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # E4672
  • Mileage 47,394 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Hyundai Sonata or just a Hyundai Sedan? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Hyundai Sedans in stock!

THIS, LIKE NEW HYUNDAI SONATA INCLUDES:

* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Finished in Black, makes this Hyundai look sharp

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
air bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
Bluetooth Connectivity

Seating

MEMORY SEAT
Cooled Seats
5 Passenger

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Convenience

Rear defogger

Additional Features

Tilt Wheel
Keyless GO
LEATHER
PANORAMA ROOF
Electric Mirrors
VOCAL ASSIST TELEMATICS
VOICE COMMAND/ RECOGNITION
AIRBAG FRONT LEFT
AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT
HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER
SEAT - POWER DRIVER AND PASSENGER
SEAT TYPE - BUCKET
Active Blind Spot Assist
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
SIDE BOTH AIR BAGS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-0888

$33,988

+ taxes & licensing

Empire Auto Group

519-659-0888

2022 Hyundai Sonata