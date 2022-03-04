$39,990+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Sonata
SPORT -Pano Roof-Smart Cruise-Remote Start-New Car
Location
Titanium Auto
291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8477400
- Stock #: S103673
- VIN: 5NPEJ4J25NH136113
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 2,000 KM
Vehicle Description
LIKE NEW - 2020 Hyundai Sonata Sport 1.6L Turbo Smart Stream G. Finished in Hampton Grey with Dark Grey Sport leatherette/suede seats and red accents.
All-In Price: $39,990 + HST + Licensing, No Hidden Fees-
Finance: $111 Weekly + HST + Licensing, ZERO down payment @ 3.89% Fixed, Open Loan, up to 96 months, O.A.C.-
One Owner, Verified Clean CarFax Report, Accident Free, Rear View Camera, Panoramic Sunroof, Apple Carplay, Google Android Auto, Sport Leather Heated Power Seats, Leather Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Rear Seats. Driver Safety Assist Package Includes: Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Adaptive Smart Radar Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Lane-Keep & Departure Prevention/Aid, Forward Collision Prevention, Auto Hold Brakes, Traction & Stability Control, LED Adaptive Automatic Headlights with Active Smart Auto Highbeam, Comfort Access Key System, Proximity Keyless Push Button Start, Remote Engine Start, BlueTooth, AUX & USB Audio Input, XM Radio, Balance of Hyundai Factory Warranty, Canadian Vehicle --- 2,000 KM ---
Vehicle Features
