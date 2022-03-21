2022 Hyundai Tucson ...

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 3 , 9 2 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8921764

8921764 Stock #: E4154

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # E4154

Mileage 13,921 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Safety BACKUP CAMERA Lane Keeping Assist Additional Features AUTO HOLD 2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles Remote Locks

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.