2022 Hyundai Tucson

13,921 KM

SEL

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

13,921KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8921764
  Stock #: E4154

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # E4154
  • Mileage 13,921 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Hyundai Tucson or just a Hyundai Suv? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Hyundai Suvs in stock!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW HYUNDAI TUCSON!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS!

THIS, LIKE NEW HYUNDAI TUCSON INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Hyundai Tucson
* Finished in Black, makes this Hyundai look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA
Lane Keeping Assist
AUTO HOLD
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
Remote Locks

