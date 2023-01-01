$31,999+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Venue
PREFERRED
14,085KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # E4759
- Mileage 14,085 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS
Interior
Bucket Seats
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
Remote Starter
Comfort
A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth Connectivity
Additional Features
5 Passenger Seating
USB Input
Voice Command/Recognition
Active Blind Spot Assist
Power Windows/locks/mirrors
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
CLOTH INTERIORS
MP3 CAPABILITIES
HEATED SEATS FOR DRIVER AND PASSENGER
