2022 Infiniti QX80

23,181 KM Used

Listing ID: 10045632

10045632 Stock #: E4760

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # E4760

Mileage 23,181 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Running Boards Power Liftgate Safety Traction Control ABS Back-Up Camera air bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Cruise Control remote start Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Windows Sunroof/Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm am/fm DVD Comfort Rear Air Conditioning Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Cooled Seats 7 PASSENGER Convenience Rear defogger Additional Features LEATHER 4WD Power Folding Mirrors Blind Spot Monitoring Entertainment System Remote HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER SEAT - POWER DRIVER AND PASSENGER SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS Active Blind Spot Assist 2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL (PDC) DUAL – AC SEAT TYPE – BUCKET RAIN SENSOR FRONT WINDSHIELD ROLL SENSING CURTAIN AIRBAGS 3rd Row Seatingmemory Seat ELECTRICMIRRORS

