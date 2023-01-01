Menu
2022 Infiniti QX80

23,181 KM

Details

Empire Auto Group

519-659-0888

LUXE

2022 Infiniti QX80

Location

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

23,181KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10045632
  • Stock #: E4760

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 23,181 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Infiniti Qx80 or just a Infiniti Suv? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Infiniti Suvs in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Infiniti Qx80s or similar Suvs. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW INFINITI QX80!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW INFINITI QX80 INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Infiniti Qx80
* Finished in Black, makes this Infiniti look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Running Boards
Power Liftgate

Safety

Traction Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
air bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Cruise Control
remote start
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Windows

Sunroof/Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
DVD

Comfort

Rear Air Conditioning
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Cooled Seats
7 PASSENGER

Convenience

Rear defogger

Additional Features

LEATHER
4WD
Power Folding Mirrors
Blind Spot Monitoring
Entertainment System Remote
HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER
SEAT - POWER DRIVER AND PASSENGER
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
Active Blind Spot Assist
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL (PDC)
DUAL – AC
SEAT TYPE – BUCKET
RAIN SENSOR FRONT WINDSHIELD
ROLL SENSING CURTAIN AIRBAGS
3rd Row Seatingmemory Seat
ELECTRICMIRRORS

