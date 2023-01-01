$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Infiniti QX80
LUXE
23,181KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10045632
- Stock #: E4760
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # E4760
- Mileage 23,181 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking to Purchase or Finance a Infiniti Qx80 or just a Infiniti Suv? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Infiniti Suvs in stock!
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW INFINITI QX80!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS!
THIS, LIKE NEW INFINITI QX80 INCLUDES:
* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Infiniti Qx80
* Finished in Black, makes this Infiniti look sharp

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Running Boards
Power Liftgate
Safety
Traction Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
air bag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Cruise Control
remote start
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Windows
Sunroof/Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
am/fm
DVD
Comfort
Rear Air Conditioning
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Cooled Seats
7 PASSENGER
Convenience
Rear defogger
Additional Features
LEATHER
4WD
Power Folding Mirrors
Blind Spot Monitoring
Entertainment System Remote
HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER
SEAT - POWER DRIVER AND PASSENGER
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
Active Blind Spot Assist
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL (PDC)
DUAL – AC
SEAT TYPE – BUCKET
RAIN SENSOR FRONT WINDSHIELD
ROLL SENSING CURTAIN AIRBAGS
3rd Row Seatingmemory Seat
ELECTRICMIRRORS
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
