2022 Jeep Cherokee

$48,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 , 0 2 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10221630

10221630 Stock #: 22-8028

22-8028 VIN: 1C4PJMMX2ND552223

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Diamond Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 1,025 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer remote start Remote Keyless Entry Navigation Rear View Camera Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Ambient Lighting Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Mobile hotspot internet access Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Split rear bench Exterior Daytime Running Lights Roof Rails Aluminum Wheels Fog Lamps Cornering Lights Black grille Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Tires: Speed Rating: T Tires: Profile: 60 Safety Side Airbag REAR CAMERA Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Convenience Proximity Key External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Rain sensing front wipers Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Media / Nav / Comm Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Android Auto Apple CarPlay Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Trim Leather shift knob trim Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Door pockets: Driver and passenger Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights ABS and Driveline Traction Control Leather steering wheel trim Wheel Width: 7 Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat Three 12V DC power outlets 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Auxilliary transmission cooler Speed-proportional electric power steering Auxilliary engine cooler Rear spoiler: Lip Wheel Diameter: 18 Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Piano black door trim Video Monitor Location: Front Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Driver and passenger knee airbags Metal-look/piano black dash trim Clock: In-radio display Metal-look/piano black center console trim LED Lights Fuel Consumption: City: 12.2 L/100 km Diameter of tires: 18.0" Tires: Width: 225 mm Rear Head Room: 978 mm Fuel Capacity: 60 L SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.6 L/100 km Front Head Room: 1,001 mm Overall Length: 4,623 mm Rear Leg Room: 1,024 mm Front Hip Room: 1,367 mm UConnect Rear Shoulder Room: 1,400 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Front Leg Room: 1,044 mm Black aluminum rims Curb weight: 1,796 kg Wheelbase: 2,708 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,463 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,495 kg Rear Hip Room: 1,267 mm Overall Width: 1,859 mm Manual child safety locks Overall height: 1,681 mm Type of tires: Touring Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70 SiriusXM Guardian Stability controll with anti-roll Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry LED low/high beam projector beam headlights 4 USB ports Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring Max cargo capacity: 1,549 L Wi-Fi Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation Remote Engine Start : Remote engine start - keyfob and smart device only (subscription required)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.