2022 Jeep Compass

$45,765 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 , 0 6 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 10221609

10221609 Stock #: 22-9009

22-9009 VIN: 3C4NJDCBXNT220408

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Redline Pearl

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 1,069 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Navigation Rear View Camera Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Ambient Lighting Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Split rear bench Exterior Daytime Running Lights Roof Rails Cornering Lights Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: T Tires: Profile: 55 Black grille w/chrome accents Safety Side Airbag TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Lane Departure Warning 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Forward Collision Mitigation Lane Keep Assist Comfort Climate Control Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Convenience Proximity Key External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Overhead console: Mini Rain sensing front wipers Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna Audio controls on steering wheel Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Android Auto Apple CarPlay Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Trim Leather/metal-look shift knob trim Additional Features 4 door Park Assist Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 7 Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Seatback storage: 2 Auxilliary engine cooler Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear spoiler: Lip Wheel Diameter: 18 Turn signal in mirrors Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Driver knee airbags Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Electric power steering Chrome dash trim Clock: In-radio display LED Lights Diameter of tires: 18.0" Fuel Capacity: 51 L Tires: Width: 225 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.8 L/100 km Rear Head Room: 978 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 10.8 L/100 km Front Leg Room: 1,046 mm Blind Spot Detection Rear Leg Room: 973 mm Overall Length: 4,404 mm UConnect Rear Shoulder Room: 1,400 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,250 mm Front Head Room: 995 mm Floor mats: Vinyl/rubber front and rear Curb weight: 1,509 kg Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents Manual child safety locks Front Hip Room: 1,375 mm Overall Width: 1,874 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,439 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,109 kg Max cargo capacity: 1,700 L Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30 Wheelbase: 2,636 mm Overall height: 1,647 mm Lane Departure Warning: Active Stability controll with anti-roll Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry 4 USB ports LED low/high beam aero-composite headlights ParkSense rear reverse sensing system SiriusXM with 360L AM/FM/Satellite Radio SiriusXM with 360L Satellite Radio 120v Ac Power Outlet : 1 Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross-Path Detection Forward Collision Mitigation : Forward Collision Warning w/Active Braking Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Wireless Mirroring Remote Engine Start : Remote start - keyfob and smart device (subscription required)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.