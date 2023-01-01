$67,995+ tax & licensing
$67,995
+ taxes & licensing
Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram
519-649-2121
High Altitude - Navigation
3,800KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10221735
- Stock #: 22-6007
- VIN: 1C6HJTFG7NL160041
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 3,800 KM
Vehicle Description
Complete with a cargo bed and removable panels for an open air experience, you can have your Jeep and haul with it, too. This 2022 Jeep Gladiator is for sale today in London.
Built with unmistakable Jeep styling and off-road capability, while bringing the utility and hauling power of a pickup truck, you get the best of both worlds with this incredible machine. Thanks to its unmistakable style, rugged off-road technology, and an exhilarating open air truck experience, this unique Jeep Gladiator is ready to change the 4X4 game. This low mileage Regular Cab 4X4 pickup has just 3,800 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 24V MPFI DOHC engine.
Our Gladiator's trim level is High Altitude. This High Altitude was made to get you to the top with sport suspension, giant wheels, and side steps. It also lets you stay there with a heated steering wheel and heated seats for those cold mountain tops. This Gladiator takes infotainment just as seriously as the trail with navigation, a premium Alpine audio system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a wi-fi hotspot offered on the Uconnect system. This truck is exactly what you want from an off-roading machine with skid plates, tow hooks, a sport bar, Dana axles, and a shift-on-the-fly transfer case while aluminum wheels make sure you do it in style. A rearview camera and fog lamps help you stay safe. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Audio, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, 4g Wi-fi.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6HJTFG7NL160041.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.forestcitydodge.ca/finance-center/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $411.83 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Forest City Dodge proudly serves clients in London ON, St. Thomas ON, Woodstock ON, Tilsonburg ON, Strathroy ON, and the surrounding areas. Formerly known as Southwest Chrysler, Forest City Dodge has become a local automotive leader that takes pride in providing a transparent car buying experience and exceptional customer service throughout the dealership.
If you are looking to finance a vehicle, our finance department are seasoned professionals in ensuring that you get financing options that fits your budget and lifestyle. Regardless of your credit situation, our finance team will work hard to get you approved for a vehicle you're comfortable with in no time. We also offer a dedicated service department that's always ready to attend your needs. Our factory trained technicians will help keep your vehicle in the best shape possible so that your vehicle gets the most out of its lifespan.
We have a strong and committed team with many years of experience satisfying our customers' needs. Feel free to browse our inventory online, request more information about our vehicles, or inquire about financing. Visit us today at or contact us now with any questions or concerns!
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 210+ new cars and trucks for sale in London. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Garage door transmitter
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Mechanical
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Off-Road Suspension
Seating
Heated Seats
Split rear bench
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
side steps
Fog Lamps
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Profile: 70
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AS
Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents
Safety
Side Airbag
REAR CAMERA
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Trim
Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 9
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Convenience
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Center Console: Full with locking storage
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Suspension
Coil front spring
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Rigid axle rear suspension
Non-independent front suspension classification
Trailing arm rear suspension
Leading link front suspension
Suspension class: HD
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Additional Features
4 door
Premium Audio
Automatic locking hubs
Radio data system
Convertible occupant rollover protection
Transmission hill holder
Glass rear window
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
Rear door type: Tailgate
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Wheel Width: 7.5
Metal-look door trim
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Wheel Diameter: 18
Black bumpers
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Alpine
Manual convertible roof
Manual composite sunroof
Clock: In-radio display
Front Hip Room: 1,369 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,420 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Front Shoulder Room: 1,415 mm
Tires: Width: 255 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Front Leg Room: 1,046 mm
Rear Leg Room: 973 mm
Front Head Room: 1,036 mm
UConnect
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,415 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Rear Head Room: 1,036 mm
Fuel Capacity: 81 L
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.4 L/100 km
Overall Width: 1,875 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
Curb weight: 2,141 kg
Fuel Consumption: City: 14.3 L/100 km
Manual child safety locks
Polished w/painted accents aluminum rims
Gross vehicle weight: 2,631 kg
SiriusXM Guardian
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Halogen aero-composite headlights
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
7 USB ports
Overall Length: 5,537 mm
Wheelbase : 3,487 mm
Overall height: 1,857 mm
4G Wi-Fi
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
120v Ac Power Outlet : 1
