$79,997+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$79,997
+ taxes & licensing
Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram
519-649-2121
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee
4xe Trailhawk - Hybrid
Location
Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram
658 Wharncliffe Rd S #2, London, ON N6J 2N4
519-649-2121
$79,997
+ taxes & licensing
1,498KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10221591
- Stock #: 22-7009
- VIN: 1C4RJYC66N8746481
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 1,498 KM
Vehicle Description
There's simply no better SUV that combines on-road comfort with off-road capability at a great value than the legendary Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe. This 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe is for sale today in London.
This redesigned Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe is second to none when it comes to efficiency, safety, and style. The latest edition of the 'Most Awarded SUV Ever' improves its legendary design with exceptional materials, elevated craftsmanship and a hybrid drivetrain unites to create an unforgettable driving experience. With plenty of room for your adventure gear, enough seats for your whole family and incredible off-road capability, this 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe has you covered! This low mileage SUV has just 1,498 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V GDI DOHC Turbo Hybrid engine.
Our Grand Cherokee 4xe's trim level is Trailhawk. Stepping up to this Cherokee 4xe Trailhawk rewards you with beefy Class IV towing equipment including a hitch, trailer wiring harness and trailer sway control, adaptive suspension with automatic height adjustment, unique exterior styling, and a punchy powertrain. This package is further sweetened with power-adjustable heated and ventilated seats with 4-way lumbar support, a heated synthetic leather steering wheel, proximity keyless entry with push-button start, a power liftgate, and a 10.1-inch screen infotainment screen bundled with 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot access, smartphone connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, and a 10-speaker audio system. Safety on the road is assured with blind spot detection, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, collision mitigation, and parking sensors. Additional features include LED lights, illuminated cupholders, automatic high beams, and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Hybrid, Cooled Seats, Tow Package, Navigation, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4RJYC66N8746481.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.forestcitydodge.ca/finance-center/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $484.52 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Forest City Dodge proudly serves clients in London ON, St. Thomas ON, Woodstock ON, Tilsonburg ON, Strathroy ON, and the surrounding areas. Formerly known as Southwest Chrysler, Forest City Dodge has become a local automotive leader that takes pride in providing a transparent car buying experience and exceptional customer service throughout the dealership.
If you are looking to finance a vehicle, our finance department are seasoned professionals in ensuring that you get financing options that fits your budget and lifestyle. Regardless of your credit situation, our finance team will work hard to get you approved for a vehicle you're comfortable with in no time. We also offer a dedicated service department that's always ready to attend your needs. Our factory trained technicians will help keep your vehicle in the best shape possible so that your vehicle gets the most out of its lifespan.
We have a strong and committed team with many years of experience satisfying our customers' needs. Feel free to browse our inventory online, request more information about our vehicles, or inquire about financing. Visit us today at or contact us now with any questions or concerns!
Come by and check out our fleet of 120+ used cars and trucks and 210+ new cars and trucks for sale in London. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Driver seat memory
Garage door transmitter
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Mobile hotspot internet access
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Power Liftgate
Black grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AT
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Tires: Profile: 60
Mechanical
Trailer Hitch
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Convenience
Tow Package
Proximity Key
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Safety
Side Airbag
REAR CAMERA
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Lane Departure Warning
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Lane Keep Assist
Seating
COOLED FRONT SEATS
Cooled Seats
Split rear bench
Comfort
Climate Control
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Uconnect w/Bluetooth Wireless Phone Connectivity
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
4-corner leveling suspension
Air front spring
Air rear spring
Multi-link front suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Trim
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Additional Features
4 door
HYBRID
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Power remote trunk release
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Rear spoiler: Lip
Wheel Diameter: 18
Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Piano black door trim
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Total Number of Speakers: 10
Electric power steering
Memorized Settings including audio
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Alpine
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Simulated suede/leather seat upholstery
Active suspension
Metal-look/piano black dash trim
Driver adjustable suspension height and ride control
Clock: In-radio display
LED Lights
Tires: Width: 265 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,049 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Rear Head Room: 1,001 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.7 L/100 km
Active Front Stabilizer bar With Driver Control
Rear Hip Room: 1,430 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,458 mm
Blind Spot Detection
Fuel Capacity: 71 L
UConnect
Front Head Room: 1,013 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,473 mm
Overall Width: 1,969 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 10.3 L/100 km
Overall Length: 4,915 mm
Overall height: 1,801 mm
Floor mats: Vinyl/rubber front and rear
Rear Leg Room: 970 mm
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Gross vehicle weight: 3,130 kg
Lithium ion motor battery
Curb weight: 2,506 kg
Wheelbase: 2,964 mm
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
Front Shoulder Room: 1,504 mm
Rear View Camera w/Washer
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
LED low/high beam aero-composite headlights
Front exterior parking camera with washer
ParkSense with Stop rear reverse sensing system
8 USB ports
SiriusXM with 360L AM/FM/HD/Satellite
4G Wi-Fi
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
SiriusXM with 360L Satellite Radio
120v Ac Power Outlet : 1
Rear Collision Mitigation : Cross Path Detection
Max Cargo Capacity : 2,005 L
Forward Collision Mitigation : Full Speed Forward Collision Warning Plus
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram
658 Wharncliffe Rd S #2, London, ON N6J 2N4