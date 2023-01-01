2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee

$79,997 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 , 4 9 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 10221591

10221591 Stock #: 22-7009

22-7009 VIN: 1C4RJYC66N8746481

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 1,498 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows power retractable mirrors Remote power door locks Interior Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Navigation Heated Steering Wheel Remote Engine Start Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Driver seat memory Garage door transmitter Ambient Lighting Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Mobile hotspot internet access Exterior Daytime Running Lights Roof Rails Power Liftgate Black grille Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AT Tires: Speed Rating: T Tires: Profile: 60 Mechanical Trailer Hitch Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Convenience Tow Package Proximity Key External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Safety Side Airbag REAR CAMERA Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Lane Departure Warning 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Lane Keep Assist Seating COOLED FRONT SEATS Cooled Seats Split rear bench Comfort Climate Control Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Media / Nav / Comm Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Uconnect w/Bluetooth Wireless Phone Connectivity Suspension Suspension class: Regular Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars 4-corner leveling suspension Air front spring Air rear spring Multi-link front suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Trim Leather/metal-look shift knob trim Additional Features 4 door HYBRID Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Wheel Width: 8 Remote activated exterior entry lights Rear quarter windows: Wiper park Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Leather steering wheel trim Power remote trunk release Fuel Type: Premium unleaded Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Seatback storage: 2 Auxilliary engine cooler Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear door type: Power liftgate Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Memorized Settings for 2 drivers Rear spoiler: Lip Wheel Diameter: 18 Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors Intercooled Turbo Turn signal in mirrors Piano black door trim Video Monitor Location: Front Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Total Number of Speakers: 10 Electric power steering Memorized Settings including audio Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Alpine Driver and passenger knee airbags Simulated suede/leather seat upholstery Active suspension Metal-look/piano black dash trim Driver adjustable suspension height and ride control Clock: In-radio display LED Lights Tires: Width: 265 mm Front Leg Room: 1,049 mm Diameter of tires: 18.0" Rear Head Room: 1,001 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.7 L/100 km Active Front Stabilizer bar With Driver Control Rear Hip Room: 1,430 mm Front Hip Room: 1,458 mm Blind Spot Detection Fuel Capacity: 71 L UConnect Front Head Room: 1,013 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,473 mm Overall Width: 1,969 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 10.3 L/100 km Overall Length: 4,915 mm Overall height: 1,801 mm Floor mats: Vinyl/rubber front and rear Rear Leg Room: 970 mm Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents Manual child safety locks Gross vehicle weight: 3,130 kg Lithium ion motor battery Curb weight: 2,506 kg Wheelbase: 2,964 mm Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70 Front Shoulder Room: 1,504 mm Rear View Camera w/Washer Lane Departure Warning: Active Stability controll with anti-roll Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring LED low/high beam aero-composite headlights Front exterior parking camera with washer ParkSense with Stop rear reverse sensing system 8 USB ports SiriusXM with 360L AM/FM/HD/Satellite 4G Wi-Fi Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation SiriusXM with 360L Satellite Radio 120v Ac Power Outlet : 1 Rear Collision Mitigation : Cross Path Detection Max Cargo Capacity : 2,005 L Forward Collision Mitigation : Full Speed Forward Collision Warning Plus

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.