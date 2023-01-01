$98,093+ tax & licensing
$98,093
+ taxes & licensing
2022 Jeep Wagoneer
Series III - Leather Seats
Location
658 Wharncliffe Rd S #2, London, ON N6J 2N4
Sale
$98,093
+ taxes & licensing
1,154KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10221702
- Stock #: 22-W010
- VIN: 1C4SJVDT1NS219276
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 22-W010
- Mileage 1,154 KM
Vehicle Description
Hurry on this one! Marked down from $102070 - you save $3977. Big, bold, and beautiful, this stunning 2022 Wagoneer is making huge waves in the SUV segment. This 2022 Jeep Wagoneer is for sale today in London.
With perfect attention to detail, a sophisticated interior, and unparalleled engineering, this 2022 Wagoneer is set to change the game for full size luxury SUVs. But don't be fooled by its good looks or luxurious materials, this ultra capable Wagoneer is still a Jeep through and through. No matter where the road leads, you can be sure to get there in this iconic 2022 Jeep Wagoneer.This low mileage SUV has just 1,154 kms. It's diamond black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.7L V8 16V MPFI OHV engine.
Our Wagoneer's trim level is Series III. This Wagoneer Series III brings style and adventure with aluminum wheels, class IV towing equipment, dual exhaust, chrome accents, rain sensing wipers, a black grille with chrome surround, fog lamps, and LED lighting with automatic high beams. You also get comfort and connectivity with a heads up display, voice control, Uconnect 5 Nav, Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 2 LCD monitors, 3 row sunroof, heated Nappa leather seats, wi-fi, heated leather steering wheel, proximity key, remote start, voice activated air conditioning, wood interior trim, blind spot detection, forward collision warning, lane keep assist, lane departure warning This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof, 4g Wi-fi, Lane Keep Assist, Navigation, Android Auto, Apple Carplay.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4SJVDT1NS219276.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.forestcitydodge.ca/finance-center/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $594.12 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Forest City Dodge proudly serves clients in London ON, St. Thomas ON, Woodstock ON, Tilsonburg ON, Strathroy ON, and the surrounding areas. Formerly known as Southwest Chrysler, Forest City Dodge has become a local automotive leader that takes pride in providing a transparent car buying experience and exceptional customer service throughout the dealership.
If you are looking to finance a vehicle, our finance department are seasoned professionals in ensuring that you get financing options that fits your budget and lifestyle. Regardless of your credit situation, our finance team will work hard to get you approved for a vehicle you're comfortable with in no time. We also offer a dedicated service department that's always ready to attend your needs. Our factory trained technicians will help keep your vehicle in the best shape possible so that your vehicle gets the most out of its lifespan.
We have a strong and committed team with many years of experience satisfying our customers' needs. Feel free to browse our inventory online, request more information about our vehicles, or inquire about financing. Visit us today at or contact us now with any questions or concerns!
Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in London. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Seating
Leather Seats
COOLED FRONT SEATS
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Driver seat memory
Garage door transmitter
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Mobile hotspot internet access
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Roof Rails
Power Liftgate
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Tires: Profile: 55
Black grille w/chrome surround
Mechanical
Trailer Hitch
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Short and long arm front suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Safety
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Aluminum spare wheel rim
Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist
Convenience
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Rain sensing front wipers
Genuine wood center console trim
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Uconnect w/Bluetooth Wireless Phone Connectivity
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
4-corner leveling suspension
Air front spring
Air rear spring
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Three 12V DC power outlets
Leatherette steering wheel trim
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Audio system memory card slot
Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Memorized Settings including pedals
60-40 Third Row Seat
Turn signal in mirrors
Genuine wood dash trim
Genuine wood door trim
1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Total Number of Speakers: 10
Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment
Dual reverse tilt mirrors
Memorized Settings including audio
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Alpine
Wheel Diameter: 20
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Memorized Settings including steering wheel
Wheel Width: 9
Active suspension
Driver adjustable suspension height and ride control
Clock: In-radio display
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 11.7 L/100 km
Diameter of tires: 20.0"
Tires: Width: 275 mm
Blind Spot Detection
Front Head Room: 1,049 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,039 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,656 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 15.6 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 100 L
Rear Head Room: 1,016 mm
Dual rear air conditioning zones
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Lithium ion motor battery
Gross vehicle weight: 3,493 kg
3rd Row Leg Room: 930 mm
Proximity remote trunk release
Hands Free Power Liftgate
Overall height: 1,920 mm
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,636 mm
Rear View Camera w/Washer
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Front and rear reverse sensing system
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
Forward Collision Mitigation : Forward Collision Warning-Plus
Front Hip Room: 1,610 mm
Memorized Settings for 5 drivers
SiriusXM with 360L AM/FM/HD/Satellite
4G Wi-Fi
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
SiriusXM with 360L Satellite Radio
120v Ac Power Outlet : 1
Rear Collision Mitigation : Cross Path Detection
Audio System Premium Brand : UConnect 5
Max Cargo Capacity : 3,305 L
Curb weight: 2,826 kg
Overall Length : 5,453 mm
Overall Width : 2,123 mm
Wheelbase : 3,124 mm
Rear Leg Room : 1,085 mm
Front Shoulder Room : 1,679 mm
Rear Hip Room : 1,600 mm
3rd Row Head Room : 991 mm
3rd Row Hip Room : 1,311 mm
Feature : 11 USB ports
Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Wireless Mirroring
Remote Engine Start : Remote start
