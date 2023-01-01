Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Jeep Wagoneer

15,849 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Forest City Mazda

519-649-1800

Contact Seller
2022 Jeep Wagoneer

2022 Jeep Wagoneer

Series III

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Jeep Wagoneer

Series III

Location

Forest City Mazda

652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4

519-649-1800

  1. 9715480
  2. 9715480
  3. 9715480
  4. 9715480
  5. 9715480
  6. 9715480
  7. 9715480
  8. 9715480
  9. 9715480
  10. 9715480
  11. 9715480
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
15,849KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9715480
  • Stock #: PD0159
  • VIN: 1C4SJVDT7NS140856

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PD0159
  • Mileage 15,849 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
HEADS UP DISPLAY
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Forest City Mazda

2022 Jeep Wagoneer S...
 15,849 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-150
60,500 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Mazda MAZDA3 GT
 40,321 KM
$36,807 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Forest City Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Forest City Mazda

Forest City Mazda

652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4

Call Dealer

519-649-XXXX

(click to show)

519-649-1800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory