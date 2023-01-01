$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Jeep Wagoneer
Series III
15,849KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Stock #: PD0159
- VIN: 1C4SJVDT7NS140856
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 15,849 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
HEADS UP DISPLAY
8 speed automatic
