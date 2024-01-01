Menu
Account
Sign In
<a href=http://www.theprimeapprovers.com/ target=_blank>Apply for financing</a> Looking to Purchase or Finance a Kia Seltos or just a Kia Suv? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Kia Suvs in stock! Visit us online at <a href=https://empireautogroup.ca/?source_id=6>www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA</a> to view our full line-up of Kia Seltoss or similar Suvs. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!<br/> <br/>FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW KIA SELTOS!<br/> REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!<br/> SAME DAY APPROVALS! <a href=https://empireautogroup.ca/?source_id=6>www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA</a> or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.<br/><br/> THIS, LIKE NEW KIA SELTOS INCLUDES:<br/><br/> * Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.<br/> * Comfortable interior seating<br/> * Safety Options to protect your loved ones<br/> * Fully Certified<br/> * Pre-Delivery Inspection<br/> * Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario<br/> * Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Kia Seltos<br/> * Finished in Black, makes this Kia look sharp<br/><br/> SEE MORE AT : <a href=https://empireautogroup.ca/?source_id=6>www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA</a><br/><br/> * All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment. <br />The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

2022 Kia Seltos

49,154 KM

Details Description Features

$29,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Kia Seltos

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Kia Seltos

EX

Location

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-0888

Contact Seller

$29,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
49,154KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # E5412
  • Mileage 49,154 KM

Vehicle Description

Apply for financing

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Kia Seltos or just a Kia Suv? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Kia Suvs in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Kia Seltoss or similar Suvs. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW KIA SELTOS!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW KIA SELTOS INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Kia Seltos
* Finished in Black, makes this Kia look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Safety

Traction Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
air bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm

Seating

5 Passenger

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Convenience

Rear defogger

Additional Features

Electric Mirrors
roof luggage rack
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
SEAT TYPE - BUCKET
Active Blind Spot Assist
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Empire Auto Group

Used 2021 Volkswagen Jetta HIGHLINE for sale in London, ON
2021 Volkswagen Jetta HIGHLINE 83,802 KM $24,998 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Volkswagen Passat HIGHLINE for sale in London, ON
2021 Volkswagen Passat HIGHLINE 99,302 KM $24,998 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Infiniti QX50 for sale in London, ON
2017 Infiniti QX50 171,300 KM $15,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Empire Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-0888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,998

+ taxes & licensing

Empire Auto Group

519-659-0888

Contact Seller
2022 Kia Seltos