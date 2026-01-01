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2022 Mazda CX-5 GS |COMFORT PACKAGE|SUNROOF|HEATED SEATS |COMFORT PACKAGE|SUNROOF|HEATED SEATS ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power Liftgate, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.

2022 Mazda CX-5

45,309 KM

Details Description Features

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2022 Mazda CX-5

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14463307

2022 Mazda CX-5

Location

Forest City Mazda

652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4

519-649-1800

  1. 14463307
  2. 14463307
  3. 14463307
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Used
45,309KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3KFBCM5N0643721

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 45,309 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 Mazda CX-5 GS |COMFORT PACKAGE|SUNROOF|HEATED SEATS |COMFORT PACKAGE|SUNROOF|HEATED SEATS ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power Liftgate, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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Forest City Mazda

Forest City Mazda

652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4
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Forest City Mazda

519-649-1800

2022 Mazda CX-5