$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2022 Mazda CX-5
2022 Mazda CX-5
Location
Forest City Mazda
652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4
519-649-1800
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 45,309 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 Mazda CX-5 GS |COMFORT PACKAGE|SUNROOF|HEATED SEATS |COMFORT PACKAGE|SUNROOF|HEATED SEATS ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power Liftgate, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
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519-649-1800