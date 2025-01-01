Menu
Account
Sign In
?? 2020 Mazda3 GS Clean Carfax, Stylish, and Fun to Drive!<br><br>Get behind the wheel of this 2020 Mazda3 GS and experience the perfect combination of sporty performance, sleek design, and everyday practicality. This well-maintained sedan comes with a clean Carfax and showcases Mazdas commitment to craftsmanship, technology, and driving enjoyment.<br><br>? Key Features:<br><br>2.5L Skyactiv-G 4-Cylinder Engine powerful and fuel-efficient<br><br>6-Speed Automatic Transmission with manual shift mode<br><br>Front-Wheel Drive (available AWD on some trims)<br><br>Heated Front Seats & Heated Steering Wheel<br><br>Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control<br><br>8.8 Mazda Connect Infotainment Display<br><br>Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto Integration<br><br>Blind Spot Monitoring & Rear Cross Traffic Alert<br><br>Advanced Keyless Entry & Push-Button Start<br><br>LED Headlights & Taillights<br><br>16 Alloy Wheels<br><br>?? Highlights:<br><br>Clean Carfax No Accidents or Damage<br><br>Dealer Serviced & Well Maintained<br><br>Non-Smoker Vehicle<br><br>Balance of Factory Warranty May Apply<br><br>Fully Inspected & Professionally Detailed<br><br>? Why Choose the Mazda3 GS?<br><br>With its premium interior, confident handling, and sleek design, the 2020 Mazda3 GS offers a driving experience that feels far above its class. Perfect for commuters and first-time buyers alike, it delivers efficiency without compromising on style or comfort.<br><br>Dont miss your chance to own this beautifully kept 2020 Mazda3 GS a clean, reliable, and fun-to-drive sedan thats ready for its next owner!

2022 Mazda MAZDA3

64,154 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

Watch This Vehicle
13107992

2022 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

Location

Forest City Mazda

652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4

519-649-1800

  1. 13107992
  2. 13107992
  3. 13107992
  4. 13107992
  5. 13107992
  6. 13107992
  7. 13107992
  8. 13107992
  9. 13107992
  10. 13107992
  11. 13107992
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
64,154KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3MZBPACL7NM308140

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 64,154 KM

Vehicle Description

?? 2020 Mazda3 GS Clean Carfax, Stylish, and Fun to Drive!

Get behind the wheel of this 2020 Mazda3 GS and experience the perfect combination of sporty performance, sleek design, and everyday practicality. This well-maintained sedan comes with a clean Carfax and showcases Mazdas commitment to craftsmanship, technology, and driving enjoyment.

? Key Features:

2.5L Skyactiv-G 4-Cylinder Engine powerful and fuel-efficient

6-Speed Automatic Transmission with manual shift mode

Front-Wheel Drive (available AWD on some trims)

Heated Front Seats & Heated Steering Wheel

Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control

8.8''' Mazda Connect Infotainment Display

Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto Integration

Blind Spot Monitoring & Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Advanced Keyless Entry & Push-Button Start

LED Headlights & Taillights

16''' Alloy Wheels

?? Highlights:

Clean Carfax No Accidents or Damage

Dealer Serviced & Well Maintained

Non-Smoker Vehicle

Balance of Factory Warranty May Apply

Fully Inspected & Professionally Detailed

? Why Choose the Mazda3 GS?

With its premium interior, confident handling, and sleek design, the 2020 Mazda3 GS offers a driving experience that feels far above its class. Perfect for commuters and first-time buyers alike, it delivers efficiency without compromising on style or comfort.

Dont miss your chance to own this beautifully kept 2020 Mazda3 GS a clean, reliable, and fun-to-drive sedan thats ready for its next owner!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Forest City Mazda

Used 2024 Subaru Forester Premier for sale in London, ON
2024 Subaru Forester Premier 10,697 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Mazda MAZDA3 GS for sale in London, ON
2022 Mazda MAZDA3 GS 64,154 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Mazda CX-5 GT for sale in London, ON
2020 Mazda CX-5 GT 25,903 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Forest City Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Forest City Mazda

Forest City Mazda

652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-649-XXXX

(click to show)

519-649-1800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Forest City Mazda

519-649-1800

2022 Mazda MAZDA3