$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2022 Mazda MAZDA3
GS
2022 Mazda MAZDA3
GS
Location
Forest City Mazda
652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4
519-649-1800
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
64,154KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3MZBPACL7NM308140
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 64,154 KM
Vehicle Description
?? 2020 Mazda3 GS Clean Carfax, Stylish, and Fun to Drive!
Get behind the wheel of this 2020 Mazda3 GS and experience the perfect combination of sporty performance, sleek design, and everyday practicality. This well-maintained sedan comes with a clean Carfax and showcases Mazdas commitment to craftsmanship, technology, and driving enjoyment.
? Key Features:
2.5L Skyactiv-G 4-Cylinder Engine powerful and fuel-efficient
6-Speed Automatic Transmission with manual shift mode
Front-Wheel Drive (available AWD on some trims)
Heated Front Seats & Heated Steering Wheel
Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
8.8''' Mazda Connect Infotainment Display
Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto Integration
Blind Spot Monitoring & Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Advanced Keyless Entry & Push-Button Start
LED Headlights & Taillights
16''' Alloy Wheels
?? Highlights:
Clean Carfax No Accidents or Damage
Dealer Serviced & Well Maintained
Non-Smoker Vehicle
Balance of Factory Warranty May Apply
Fully Inspected & Professionally Detailed
? Why Choose the Mazda3 GS?
With its premium interior, confident handling, and sleek design, the 2020 Mazda3 GS offers a driving experience that feels far above its class. Perfect for commuters and first-time buyers alike, it delivers efficiency without compromising on style or comfort.
Dont miss your chance to own this beautifully kept 2020 Mazda3 GS a clean, reliable, and fun-to-drive sedan thats ready for its next owner!
Get behind the wheel of this 2020 Mazda3 GS and experience the perfect combination of sporty performance, sleek design, and everyday practicality. This well-maintained sedan comes with a clean Carfax and showcases Mazdas commitment to craftsmanship, technology, and driving enjoyment.
? Key Features:
2.5L Skyactiv-G 4-Cylinder Engine powerful and fuel-efficient
6-Speed Automatic Transmission with manual shift mode
Front-Wheel Drive (available AWD on some trims)
Heated Front Seats & Heated Steering Wheel
Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
8.8''' Mazda Connect Infotainment Display
Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto Integration
Blind Spot Monitoring & Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Advanced Keyless Entry & Push-Button Start
LED Headlights & Taillights
16''' Alloy Wheels
?? Highlights:
Clean Carfax No Accidents or Damage
Dealer Serviced & Well Maintained
Non-Smoker Vehicle
Balance of Factory Warranty May Apply
Fully Inspected & Professionally Detailed
? Why Choose the Mazda3 GS?
With its premium interior, confident handling, and sleek design, the 2020 Mazda3 GS offers a driving experience that feels far above its class. Perfect for commuters and first-time buyers alike, it delivers efficiency without compromising on style or comfort.
Dont miss your chance to own this beautifully kept 2020 Mazda3 GS a clean, reliable, and fun-to-drive sedan thats ready for its next owner!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Forest City Mazda
2024 Subaru Forester Premier 10,697 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Mazda MAZDA3 GS 64,154 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2020 Mazda CX-5 GT 25,903 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Forest City Mazda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Forest City Mazda
652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-649-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Forest City Mazda
519-649-1800
2022 Mazda MAZDA3