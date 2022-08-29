Menu
2022 Mazda MAZDA3

6,715 KM

Details Description Features

$35,988

+ tax & licensing
$35,988

+ taxes & licensing

Empire Auto Group

519-659-0888

2022 Mazda MAZDA3

2022 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport

2022 Mazda MAZDA3 Sport

Sport

Location

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-0888

$35,988

+ taxes & licensing

6,715KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 6,715 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Mazda 3 or just a Mazda Hatchback? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Mazda Hatchbacks in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Mazda 3s or similar Hatchbacks. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW MAZDA 3!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW MAZDA 3 INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Mazda 3
* Finished in Red, makes this Mazda look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Back-Up Camera
air bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
remote start
Cargo Cover
Power Steering
am/fm
Bluetooth Connectivity
HD Radio
5 Passenger
Cloth Seats
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Rear defogger
Tilt Wheel
Hard Top
MP3 Capability
Electric Mirrors
mp3 input jack
VOCAL ASSIST TELEMATICS
VOICE COMMAND/ RECOGNITION
AIRBAG FRONT LEFT
AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT
HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER
RAIN SENSORED WINDSHIELD
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
Active Blind Spot Assist
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
SEAT TYPE – BUCKET
RAIN SENSOR FRONT WINDSHIELD
ABS CRUISE CONTROL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

