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HEATED SEATS, ADAPTIVE CRUISE, SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, BACK UP CAMERA, BACK UP SENSOR, REMOTE START & BLIND SPOT MONITORS! APPLY ONLINE FOR PREAPPROVAL ON FINANCING TODAY Low bank financing rates! Good or bad credit welcome. Let us help restore your credit history. In house financing available as well at reasonable rates! Easy online credit application 24/7 on our website. We have over 250 quality pre-owned vehicles in stock at all times with fresh units arriving daily! Click our banner to view our entire inventory. Buy with confidence when you shop at Goodwills . We are a family owned business serving the community and many other cities such as Kitchener, London, St. Thomas, Tillsonburg, Cambridge, Guelph, Mississauga, Hamilton, Brantford, Oakville, Ingersoll and Woodstock. Vehicle history reports are always available and we are a full disclosure dealer. We service what we sell in our large six bay service shop. Our vehicles are certified and detailed. Of course trade-ins are always welcome. We thank you for your consideration at Goodwills, where you will find big city selection at small town pricing. All prices are plus HST and LICENSING

2022 Nissan Sentra

80,000 KM

Details Description Features

$18,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Nissan Sentra

SV, CLEAN CARFAX, REMOTE START, SUNROOF!

Watch This Vehicle
13980627

2022 Nissan Sentra

SV, CLEAN CARFAX, REMOTE START, SUNROOF!

Location

Financifi

111 Waterloo St. Suite 608, London, ON N4W 1M6

(519) 702-7290

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Contact Seller

$18,495

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
80,000KM
VIN 3N1AB8CV5NY245946

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour ASPEN WHITE TRICOAT
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 14563
  • Mileage 80,000 KM

Vehicle Description

HEATED SEATS, ADAPTIVE CRUISE, SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, BACK UP CAMERA, BACK UP SENSOR, REMOTE START & BLIND SPOT MONITORS! APPLY ONLINE FOR PREAPPROVAL ON FINANCING TODAY Low bank financing rates! Good or bad credit welcome. Let us help restore your credit history. In house financing available as well at reasonable rates! Easy online credit application 24/7 on our website. We have over 250 quality pre-owned vehicles in stock at all times with fresh units arriving daily! Click our banner to view our entire inventory. Buy with confidence when you shop at Goodwill's . We are a family owned business serving the community and many other cities such as Kitchener, London, St. Thomas, Tillsonburg, Cambridge, Guelph, Mississauga, Hamilton, Brantford, Oakville, Ingersoll and Woodstock. Vehicle history reports are always available and we are a full disclosure dealer. We service what we sell in our large six bay service shop. Our vehicles are certified and detailed. Of course trade-ins are always welcome. We thank you for your consideration at Goodwill's, where you will find big city selection at small town pricing. All prices are plus HST and LICENSING

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Backup Sensor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Financifi

Financifi

111 Waterloo St. Suite 608, London, ON N4W 1M6

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(519) 702-XXXX

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(519) 702-7290

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$18,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Financifi

(519) 702-7290

2022 Nissan Sentra