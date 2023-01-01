$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Nissan Sentra
SR
Forest City Mazda
652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4
9,266KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9683161
- Stock #: STK270038
- VIN: 3N1AB8DV9NY270038
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 9,266 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
