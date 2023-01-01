Menu
2022 Nissan Sentra

9,266 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Forest City Mazda

519-649-1800

2022 Nissan Sentra

2022 Nissan Sentra

SR

2022 Nissan Sentra

SR

Location

Forest City Mazda

652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4

519-649-1800

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

9,266KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9683161
  • Stock #: STK270038
  • VIN: 3N1AB8DV9NY270038

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 9,266 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

