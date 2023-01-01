2022 RAM 1500

$57,200 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 2 , 5 6 3 K M Used

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 22,563 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power pedals power retractable mirrors Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Rear View Camera Heated Steering Wheel POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Engine Immobilizer Front Reading Lights Garage door transmitter Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Manual front air conditioning Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Mobile hotspot internet access Seating Heated Seats Split rear bench Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Fog Lamps Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: T Tires: Profile: 55 Black grille w/body-colour surround Mechanical Trailer Hitch ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Multi-link rear suspension Front Independent Suspension Short and long arm front suspension Safety Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Forward Collision Warning Convenience Tow Hitch Proximity Key External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Overhead console: Mini Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna Audio controls on steering wheel Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Streaming Audio Comfort Interior air filtration Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Rigid axle rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Additional Features 4 door Automatic locking hubs Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear Rear door type: Tailgate ABS and Driveline Traction Control Leather steering wheel trim Fold-up cushion rear seats 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Seatback storage: 2 Auxilliary engine cooler Electrochromatic rearview mirror Audio system memory card slot Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors Turn signal in mirrors Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment Metal-look shift knob trim Video Monitor Location: Front Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment Dual reverse tilt mirrors Liftgate window: Power Electric power steering Wheel Diameter: 20 Wheel Width: 9 Chrome door trim Chrome center console trim Chrome dash trim Clock: In-radio display LED Lights Front Head Room: 1,039 mm Diameter of tires: 20.0" SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Capacity: 98 L Fuel Consumption: Highway: 11.0 L/100 km Tires: Width: 275 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Front Shoulder Room: 1,676 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,669 mm Front Leg Room: 1,039 mm Rear Head Room: 1,011 mm Gross vehicle weight: 3,221 kg TOUCHSCREEN Max cargo capacity: 1,940 L Manual child safety locks Fuel Consumption: City: 16.1 L/100 km Manufacturer's 0-60mph acceleration time (seconds): 5.9 s Polished w/painted accents aluminum rims SiriusXM Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70 Stability controll with anti-roll Keyless ignition with push button start 5 USB ports LED low/high beam aero-composite headlights 4G LTE Front Hip Room: 1,610 mm Overall Width: 2,085 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,610 mm Rear Leg Room: 1,148 mm Forward Collision Mitigation : Front Collision Warning w/Active Braking 120v Ac Power Outlet : 1 Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Wireless Mirroring

