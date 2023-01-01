2022 RAM 1500 Classic

Sale $58,251 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 , 0 6 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10221660

10221660 Stock #: 22-R224

22-R224 VIN: 1C6RR7GG2NS200566

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Diamond Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 1,065 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Rear View Camera Engine Immobilizer Front Reading Lights Manual front air conditioning Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Fog Lamps Chrome Grille Dusk sensing headlights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Tires: Profile: 70 Tires: Speed Rating: S Type of tires: AS Mechanical Trailer Hitch ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Multi-link rear suspension Front Independent Suspension Short and long arm front suspension Safety Stability Control Side Airbag REAR CAMERA Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Uconnect w/Bluetooth Wireless Phone Connectivity Streaming Audio Convenience External temperature display Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Overhead console: Mini Comfort Interior air filtration Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Rigid axle rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Seating Front split-bench Additional Features 4 door CHROME BUMPERS Automatic locking hubs Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Door pockets: Driver and passenger Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Tilt-adjustable steering wheel Rear door type: Tailgate ABS and Driveline Traction Control One 12V DC power outlet Wheel Width: 7 Passenger vanity mirrors Fold-up cushion rear seats Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Auxilliary transmission cooler Auxilliary engine cooler Audio system memory card slot Video Monitor Location: Front Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Electric power steering Clock: In-radio display Silver aluminum rims Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.2 L/100 km Front Head Room: 1,041 mm Diameter of tires: 17.0" Tires: Width: 265 mm Overall Width: 2,017 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Capacity: 98 L Rear Leg Room: 881 mm Front Leg Room: 1,041 mm Overall height: 1,974 mm Rear Head Room: 1,008 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Urethane shift knob trim Overall Length: 5,817 mm Wheelbase: 3,556 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,676 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,669 mm Front Hip Room: 1,605 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,598 mm Urethane steering wheel trim Fuel Consumption: City: 14.5 L/100 km Gross vehicle weight: 3,084 kg Curb weight: 2,311 kg TOUCHSCREEN Manual child safety locks Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125 Halogen aero-composite headlights 3 USB ports

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.