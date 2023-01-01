2022 RAM 1500 Classic

Sale $61,326 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 , 0 5 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 10221738

10221738 Stock #: 22-R135

22-R135 VIN: 3C6RR7KT1NG301383

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Diamond Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 1,053 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows POWER DOORS Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Door Locks Tachometer Compass Rear View Camera Engine Immobilizer Vinyl Floor Covering Manual front air conditioning Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Fog Lamps Black grille Dusk sensing headlights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Tires: Profile: 70 Tires: Speed Rating: S Type of tires: AS Mechanical Trailer Hitch ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Multi-link rear suspension Front Independent Suspension Short and long arm front suspension Safety Stability Control Side Airbag REAR CAMERA Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Uconnect w/Bluetooth Wireless Phone Connectivity Convenience External temperature display Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Overhead console: Mini Comfort Interior air filtration Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Rigid axle rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Seating Front split-bench Additional Features 4 door Automatic locking hubs Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Tilt-adjustable steering wheel Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear Rear door type: Tailgate ABS and Driveline Traction Control One 12V DC power outlet Wheel Width: 7 Fold-up cushion rear seats 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Auxilliary transmission cooler Auxilliary engine cooler Audio system memory card slot Black bumpers Vinyl seat upholstery Video Monitor Location: Front Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Electric power steering Argent styled steel rims Clock: In-radio display Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.2 L/100 km Front Head Room: 1,041 mm Diameter of tires: 17.0" Tires: Width: 265 mm Overall Width: 2,017 mm Fuel Capacity: 98 L Rear Leg Room: 1,024 mm Front Leg Room: 1,041 mm Rear Head Room: 1,013 mm Urethane shift knob trim Overall Length: 5,817 mm Wheelbase: 3,556 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,676 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,669 mm Front Hip Room: 1,605 mm Urethane steering wheel trim Rear Hip Room: 1,605 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 14.5 L/100 km Gross vehicle weight: 3,084 kg AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio Overall height: 1,969 mm Manual child safety locks Curb weight: 2,305 kg SiriusXM Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125 Halogen aero-composite headlights 3 USB ports

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.