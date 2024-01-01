2022 RAM 5500

Menu
<p>5500 H/DUTY.169 inch w/base.84 inch,C/Axel.11 .6 voth aluminium dump box with folding sides.shift on the fly 4x4.trailer hitch with brake.rear camera.chrome cab steps.chrome pkg.former daily rental.two remotes,books.clean carfax.call john gower 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com</p>

36,429 KM

$66,900

+ tax & licensing
Location

Bennett Auto Sales

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6

1-519-455-7971

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN 3C7WRNBJ8NG287967

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Dump Box
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 36,429 KM

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

5500 H/DUTY.169 inch w/base.84 inch,C/Axel.11 .6 voth aluminium dump box with folding sides.shift on the fly 4x4.trailer hitch with brake.rear camera.chrome cab steps.chrome pkg.former daily rental.two remotes,books.clean carfax.call john gower 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Dual Rear Wheels
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rearview Camera
Keyless Start

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Balance of Factory Warranty

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Bluetooth Connection

Bennett Auto Sales

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6
