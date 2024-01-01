$66,900+ tax & licensing
2022 RAM 5500
SLT 4x4 Reg Cab 168.5" WB 11/6 DUMP BODY
Location
Bennett Auto Sales
71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6
1-519-455-7971
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Dump Box
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 36,429 KM
Disclosures
Vehicle Description
5500 H/DUTY.169 inch w/base.84 inch,C/Axel.11 .6 voth aluminium dump box with folding sides.shift on the fly 4x4.trailer hitch with brake.rear camera.chrome cab steps.chrome pkg.former daily rental.two remotes,books.clean carfax.call john gower 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com
Vehicle Features
Bennett Auto Sales
Alternate Numbers1-877-217-0643
