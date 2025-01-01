Menu
<p>Promaster city.dual sliding doors.ranger ladder racks.ranger pull out shelves and bins.rear cargo devider.former comercial.books,two remotes.clean carfax.ready to go to work.call john gower 519 455 7971 cell 519 657 8487 email john@bennettfleet.com</p>

2022 RAM ProMaster City

31,185 KM

$44,900

+ taxes & licensing
2022 RAM ProMaster City

ladder rack,shelving and bins

12676416

2022 RAM ProMaster City

ladder rack,shelving and bins

Bennett Auto Sales

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6

1-519-455-7971

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
31,185KM
Excellent Condition
VIN ZFBHRFCB0N6X76998

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black Cloth
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 31,185 KM

Promaster city.dual sliding doors.ranger ladder racks.ranger pull out shelves and bins.rear cargo devider.former comercial.books,two remotes.clean carfax.ready to go to work.call john gower 519 455 7971 cell 519 657 8487 email john@bennettfleet.com

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Daytime Running Lights

Balance of Factory Warranty

Cloth Seats

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Bennett Auto Sales

Bennett Auto Sales

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6
$44,900

+ taxes & licensing>

2022 RAM ProMaster City