$44,900+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 RAM ProMaster City
ladder rack,shelving and bins
2022 RAM ProMaster City
ladder rack,shelving and bins
Location
Bennett Auto Sales
71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6
1-519-455-7971
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$44,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
31,185KM
Excellent Condition
VIN ZFBHRFCB0N6X76998
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black Cloth
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 31,185 KM
Vehicle Description
Promaster city.dual sliding doors.ranger ladder racks.ranger pull out shelves and bins.rear cargo devider.former comercial.books,two remotes.clean carfax.ready to go to work.call john gower 519 455 7971 cell 519 657 8487 email john@bennettfleet.com
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Warranty
Balance of Factory Warranty
Seating
Cloth Seats
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Bennett Auto Sales
2022 RAM ProMaster City ladder rack,shelving and bins 31,185 KM $44,900 + tax & lic
2023 Ford E450 E-450 DRW 176" WB 16 Ft.unicell w power tailgate 48,601 KM $58,900 + tax & lic
2022 Ford E450 E450 16 Ft.unicell body 64,662 KM $48,900 + tax & lic
Email Bennett Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bennett Auto Sales
71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-519-455-XXXX(click to show)
$44,900
+ taxes & licensing>
Bennett Auto Sales
1-519-455-7971
2022 RAM ProMaster City