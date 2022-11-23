2022 RAM ProMaster City

$49,900+ tax & licensing
6,278KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9394477
- Stock #: W79022
- VIN: ZFBHRFAB1N6W79022
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black Cloth
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 6,278 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 promaster city wagon.dual slidinr doors with glass.removable rear seats.carpet flooring.van is like new.only 6,278 kilometers.books,two remotes.clean carfax.call john gower 877 217 0643.cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Bluetooth
Balance of Factory Warranty
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
