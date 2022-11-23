Menu
2022 RAM ProMaster City

6,278 KM

$49,900

+ tax & licensing
$49,900

+ taxes & licensing

Bennett Fleet Leasing

1-877-217-0643

2022 RAM ProMaster City

2022 RAM ProMaster City

Wagon

2022 RAM ProMaster City

Wagon

Bennett Fleet Leasing

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6

1-877-217-0643

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,900

+ taxes & licensing

6,278KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9394477
  Stock #: W79022
  VIN: ZFBHRFAB1N6W79022

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black Cloth
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 6,278 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 promaster city wagon.dual slidinr doors with glass.removable rear seats.carpet flooring.van is like new.only 6,278 kilometers.books,two remotes.clean carfax.call john gower 877 217 0643.cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Bluetooth
Balance of Factory Warranty
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bennett Fleet Leasing

Bennett Fleet Leasing

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6

1-877-217-0643

519-657-8497
