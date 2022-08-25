Menu
2022 Sea-Doo GTI

0 MI

Details

$18,888

+ tax & licensing
$18,888

+ taxes & licensing

Carmix Auto

519-639-7243

2022 Sea-Doo GTI

2022 Sea-Doo GTI

2022 Sea-Doo GTI

Location

Carmix Auto

696 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2N4

519-639-7243

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 9006298

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Red
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Personal Watercraft
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 3-cylinder
  Mileage 0 MI

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

