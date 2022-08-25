$18,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,888
+ taxes & licensing
Carmix Auto
519-639-7243
2022 Sea-Doo GTI
2022 Sea-Doo GTI
Location
Carmix Auto
696 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2N4
519-639-7243
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$18,888
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9006298
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Personal Watercraft
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Mileage 0 MI
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Carmix Auto
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Carmix Auto
696 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2N4