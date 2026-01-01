Menu
2022 Suzuki DRZ-400

17,816 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Suzuki DRZ-400

S, DIRT BIKE, NOT STREET LEGAL, RUNS WELL, AS IS

13510620

2022 Suzuki DRZ-400

S, DIRT BIKE, NOT STREET LEGAL, RUNS WELL, AS IS

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
17,816KM
Fair Condition
VIN JS1SK43A3N7100178

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Gray
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Dirt Bike
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Engine 1-cylinder
  Passengers 2
  Stock # XXXX
  Mileage 17,816 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2022 Suzuki DRZ-400