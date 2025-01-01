Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Suzuki KingQuad

1,488 KM

Details

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Suzuki KingQuad

750 XP, WINCH, 4X4, LOW KMS, THEFT RECOVERY

Watch This Vehicle
13121843

2022 Suzuki KingQuad

750 XP, WINCH, 4X4, LOW KMS, THEFT RECOVERY

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1761788005721
  2. 1761788006197
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
1,488KM
Fair Condition
VIN 5SADW11E8N7101384

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style ATV
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 1-cylinder
  • Passengers 1
  • Stock # XXXX
  • Mileage 1,488 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2020 Polaris Sportsman 570 EPS, 2UP SEAT, GUN RACK, LOW KMS, RUNS WELL for sale in London, ON
2020 Polaris Sportsman 570 EPS, 2UP SEAT, GUN RACK, LOW KMS, RUNS WELL 581 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Kawasaki KLR650 DUAL SPORT, ONLY 11,000KMS, GREAT SHAPE, AS IS for sale in London, ON
2016 Kawasaki KLR650 DUAL SPORT, ONLY 11,000KMS, GREAT SHAPE, AS IS 11,165 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2012 Infiniti G37 X, SEDAN, AWD, AUTO, RUNS WELL, AS IS SPECIAL for sale in London, ON
2012 Infiniti G37 X, SEDAN, AWD, AUTO, RUNS WELL, AS IS SPECIAL 265,207 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2022 Suzuki KingQuad