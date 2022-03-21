Menu
2022 Tesla 3

203 KM

Details Description Features

+ tax & licensing
Empire Auto Group

519-659-0888

STANDARD RANGE PLUS

STANDARD RANGE PLUS

Location

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

203KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8931901
  • Stock #: E4170

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 203 KM

Vehicle Description

Apply for financing

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Tesla 3 or just a Tesla Sedan? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Tesla Sedans in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Tesla 3s or similar Sedans. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW TESLA 3!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW TESLA 3 INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Tesla 3
* Finished in Blue, makes this Tesla look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Navigation System
Wood Trim
Sunroof/Moonroof
am/fm
ABS
Back-Up Camera
air bag
5 Passenger
Power Driver Seat
Electric Mirrors
Leatherette
AIRBAG FRONT LEFT
AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT
HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
SEAT TYPE – BUCKET

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

