2022 Tesla 3

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 0 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8931901

8931901 Stock #: E4170

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # E4170

Mileage 203 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Navigation System Trim Wood Trim Windows Sunroof/Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Safety ABS Back-Up Camera air bag Seating 5 Passenger Power Driver Seat Additional Features Electric Mirrors Leatherette AIRBAG FRONT LEFT AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS 2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles SEAT TYPE – BUCKET

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.