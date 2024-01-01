Menu
Looking to Purchase or Finance a Tesla Model 3 or just a Tesla Sedan? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Tesla Sedans in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Tesla Model 3s or similar Sedans. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW TESLA MODEL 3!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW TESLA MODEL 3 INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options that you will enjoy.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Tesla Model 3
* Finished in White, makes this Tesla look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

2022 Tesla Model 3

43,326 KM

2022 Tesla Model 3

MODEL 3 REAR-WHEEL DRIVE

12027499

2022 Tesla Model 3

MODEL 3 REAR-WHEEL DRIVE

Location

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-0888

Used
43,326KM

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 43,326 KM

Safety

Traction Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
air bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Wood Trim
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Windows

Sunroof/Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
HD Radio

Seating

MEMORY SEAT
5 Passenger
Power Driver Seat

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Convenience

Rear defogger

Additional Features

Power Folding Mirrors
Electric Mirrors
Leatherette
HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
Active Blind Spot Assist
PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL (PDC)
SEAT TYPE – BUCKET
RAIN SENSOR FRONT WINDSHIELD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-659-0888

2022 Tesla Model 3